Yes, Jessica Cruz Will Become A Yellow Lantern, It Seems

In DC Comics solicitations for the upcoming Green Lantern 2021 Annual, by Ryan Cady and Sami Basri, for the 7th of September, it reads "once an agoraphobic scared to even leave her room, Jessica Cruz overcame her fear to become a Green Lantern and face the darkest and deadliest threats in the universe. But now, Jessica's gone from overcoming fear to using it as a weapon. When Yellow Lanterns attacked the Green Lantern Sector House she took refuge in when the Central Power battery was destroyed, Jessica turned the tables on them, giving them something to be afraid of, as she beat them one-by-one. But now that she's been offered a place in the Sinestro Corps, will she accept?" With the following covers to tease and titillate.

Well, today's The Flash #773 from Jeremy Adams and Will Conrad seems to have answered that question a little early.

Jo Mullein, a Yellow Lantern, and reporting back to Sinestro? Stuff has clearly gone down, but you'll have to wait till the first week of September to discover what, I guess.

FLASH #773 CVR A BRANDON PETERSON

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Will Conrad (CA) Brandon Peterson

On the loose and bent on destruction, Heatwave's return couldn't come at a worse time for Wally West. Now that the onetime Kid Flash has retaken the mantle of the Fastest Man Alive, he's also taken a new job at Mr. Terrific's Holt Industries. But all of that gets put on the back burner, when the Flash must outrace the flames of one of his greatest foes and figure out why the once-reformed rogue has gone bad again.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 8/17/2021 GREEN LANTERN 2021 ANNUAL #1 CVR A BERNARD CHANG

(W) Ryan Cady (A) Sami Basri (CA) Bernard Chang

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 9/7/2021