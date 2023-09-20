Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Dan McDaid, joe casey, Kneel Before Zod

You Will Pay The Price! Kneel Before Zod #1 Jumps From $3.99 To $4.99

The page count of the upcoming comic book Kneel Before Zod #1 from DC Comics, by Joe Casey and Dan McDaid, has increased from 32 pages to 40 pages. Accordingly, the main cover version will see a cover price increase from $3.99 to $4.99, the cardstock variant cover versions will see a cover price increase from $4.99 to $5.99, and the special foil variant cover version will see a cover price increase from $5.99 to $6.99. Will you be willing to pay the price?

A Kneel Before Zod preview will also appear in Action Comics #1060, so at least you get a look at what you will be shelling out for, first.

KNEEL BEFORE ZOD #1 (OF12) CVR A JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

(W) Joe Casey (A) Dan McDaid (CA) Jason Shawn Alexander

General Zod was Krypton's most notorious criminal. Now he has an entire planet to rule–but what happens when the most dangerous individual in the universe gets everything he ever wanted? Obviously, he wants more–and he'll stop at nothing to get it–in the most brutal series you'll read this year! This is not a hero's journey. This is a dark ride, brought to you by the sick and twisted minds of Adventures of Superman writer Joe Casey and artist Dan McDaid in his monumental main-line DC debut. For General Zod and his family, the descent into hell has just begun. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/2/2024

ACTION COMICS #1060 CVR A STEVE BEACH (TITANS BEAST WORLD)

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Steve Beach

Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Nicole Maines, Steve Orlando, And Joe Casey Art by Eddy Barrows, Fico Ossio, and Dan McDaid. A mistake from Superman's past has returned, and Metropolis hangs in the balance! As the super-family is betrayed from within and stripped of their powers one by one, Superman sets out on a suicide mission into the Multiverse alongside the unlikeliest of allies: Constantine, the demon Etrigan, and–making his return to Action Comics–Bloodwynd! Plus: During Beast World in Metropolis, Dreamer has a run-in with life-changing consequences, and Zod's son begins to suspect New Kandor isn't as peaceful as it seems in the prelude to Kneel Before Zod #1! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/12/2023

