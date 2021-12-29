Young Avengers & Thunderbolts Teased In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1

"A young generation of Avengers rise… …to reclaim a stolen name." Today sees the publication of Marvel Comics Timeless #1, the big end-of-year volume that sets up much of what will be coming in upcoming Marvel Comics titles, in the manner that Marvel Now #1, Marvel Comics #100, and Incoming #1 in recent years did. And there are plenty of teases as to what is coming in Marvel Comics over the months to come. And Bleeding Cool will be breaking lots of them down with the Timeless tag today. Warning, there are spoilers.

So we have the returning Young Avengers, a new series that was promised some time ago as part of another one of these issues. But also Thunderbolts. And the Young Avengers reclaiming a stolen name. Are the Thunderbolts, traditionally villains posing as heroes, going to pose as the new Young Avengers as a result of what's been going down in Devil's Reign? It does rather look that way… watch the Devil's Reign and Villains For Hire spinoff for more of this possibility. But also… these Young Avengers appear to be the Runaways. Have they stolen a name too?

DEVIL'S REIGN: VILLAINS FOR HIRE #1 (OF 3)

CLAY McLEOD CHAPMAN (W)

MANUEL GARCIA (A) • COVER BY SKAN

VARIANT COVER BY GERALD PAREL

NEW YORK CITY is on a razor's edge, and there's only one force fighting for the rule of law in the chaos: Wilson Fisk's THUNDERBOLTS!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99 DEVILS REIGN VILLAINS FOR HIRE #2

MARVEL COMICS

DEC210907

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

WHAT'S LAW GOT TO DO WITH IT?

As his war against vigilantes grows, Wilson Fisk has laid out a proposition for the villains of the Marvel Universe: Join him or suffer the same fate as the heroes…or worse.

Rated T+In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: $3.99 DEVIL'S REIGN: VILLAINS FOR HIRE #3 (OF 3)

CLAY MCLEOD CHAPMAN (W)

MANUEL GARCIA (A)

Cover by SKAN

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

As Wilson Fisk's city descends into all-out chaos, the Thunderbolts are the only law left on the streets! But some of these 'Bolts are only interested in serving and protecting themselves, and where others see chaos and fear, they see OPPORTUNITY! CASH TO BE MADE! SKULLS TO BE CRACKED!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

TIMELESS #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210773

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Kev Walker, More (CA) Kael Ngu

HOW DO YOU WIN A WAR AGAINST TIME?

A special year-ending adventure that gives portents as to what is to come in the Marvel Universe over the next twelve months! Kang the Conqueror is a warrior, a destroyer, a subjugator-but even he is subject to the whims and vicissitudes of time itself. So when a parallel timeline threatens to overwrite the future that Kang has fought so long and so hard to control, the master of the ages has no choice but to go to war with time itself, battling through days of tomorrow as he struggles to prevent the end of what is to come!

Featuring all the major players in the Marvel pantheon! RATED T In Shops: Dec 29, 2021 SRP: $5.99