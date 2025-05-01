Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Image | Tagged: a, printwatch, youngblood

Youngblood Deluxe #1 Gets Second Print… Or Is It A 3rd, 4th Or 5th?

Rob Liefeld's Youngblood Deluxe #1 gets a second print from Image Comics... or is it a third, fourth or fifth printing?

Article Summary Youngblood Deluxe #1 has sold out and is heading back to print, sparking debate about its true printing number

Rob Liefeld returns to his iconic 1992 Image Comics creation with a fully remastered collector’s edition

Deluxe edition features re-scripted, re-colored, and re-lettered pages for a next-level Youngblood experience

First print included a 1:25 Justin Harder variant cover; more collaborations may be coming soon

Over thirty years after it was first published by Image Comics in 1992, their very first comic of all,Youngblood #1 has sold out again. This time it's the Youngblood Deluxe #1 Edition, now that its creator Rob Liefeld has started working with Youngblood owner Scott Rosenberg again. Liefeld posted to X, "Youngblood Deluxe #1 is SOLD OUT and going back to press. Image should have the official word out shortly." And so they have

"The debut issue of the fully-remastered collector's editions of the historic series by the legendary Rob Liefeld (Deadpool)—Youngblood Deluxe—has sold out completely at the distributor level. Image Comics has fast-tracked this highly collectible debut back to print in order to keep up with increasing demand. "Pinch me. Youngblood selling out again 33 years later?" said Liefeld. "As usual the audience tells the tale and they have spoken, more Youngblood it is, then! What a kick." In Youngblood Deluxe #1, readers will enter the world of Badrock, Shaft, Die-Hard, Vogue, Sentinel, Riptide, Cougar, Chapel, and more, for 40 pages of eye-popping, mind-melting action. The Youngblood Deluxe releases will present the iconic Youngblood single issues that took the industry by storm in 1992—but re-scripted, re-colored, re-lettered, and remastered to take the reader's experience to the next level. Youngblood Deluxe is the definitive way to experience the groundbreaking series that helped usher in the Image Revolution and a must-have for any comic fan. Youngblood Deluxe #1, second printing (Lunar code 0225IM947) will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, May 28."

If you had the 1:25 variant of the first printing, you may have noticed it was drawn by Justin Harder, the guy who did the Deadpool movie credits. No one seems to have noticed that one. Might we see more from Justin Harder and Rob Liefeld in the near future?

YOUNGBLOOD DELUXE #1 2ND PTG

(W/A/CA) Rob Liefeld

SERIES PREMIERE

THE BLOOD IS BACK! BADROCK! SHAFT! DIE-HARD! VOGUE! SENTINEL! RIPTIDE! COUGAR! CHAPEL! This is the ultimate collector's edition you've been waiting for. Re-scripted, re-colored, and re-lettered, this fully remastered historic first issue of YOUNGBLOOD #1 is ready to take comic stores by storm just like it did in 1992—when it shook all of comics to it's core! Jam-packed with 40 pages of story and art, this deluxe edition (just in time for its 33rd anniversary) is the DEFINITIVE version of YOUNGBLOOD #1, the groundbreaking series that launched the Image Revolution! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/28/2025

