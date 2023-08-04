Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: the god of high school, Webtoon, Webtoon Unscrolled

Your First Look at Yonje Park's The God Of High School Vol 2 Cover

We have the exclusive look at the cover to The God Of High School by Yonje Park Volume 2 from Webtoon Unscrolled, out next year.

Yonje Park is getting its second volume, from digital-to-print publisher Webtoon Unscrolled on sale on the 12th of March 2024. And because Webtoon likes Bleeding Cool, we have the exclusive look at the print volume cover. The God Of High School byis getting its second volume, from digital-to-print publisher Webtoon Unscrolled on sale on the 12th of March 2024. And because Webtoon likes Bleeding Cool, we have the exclusive look at the print volume cover. It's first volume will be published in October 2023.

God Of High School has 2.8 million subscribers on Webtoon, and has been read 760 million times totalling 8 billion pages, a 9.7 grade and a Crunchyroll animation series, so it's just possible that a few people might like to buy it in print form.

Mori Jin is a high school student and Taekwondo specialist who enters "The God of High School," a fighting tournament that promises the winner anything they want. What began as a competition to seek out the best high school fighter soon reveals itself to be part of a much greater plot that goes beyond Mori's wildest imagination. What will he give to become a true god? Things are heating up as the G.O.H. tournament moves into the quarterfinals, and Mori Jin's fellow South Koreans have some tough challenges ahead. Mira Yoo takes on the only other female participant in the competition, a high level wrestler, while Daewi Han faces off against a genius fighter who can predict his every move. Meanwhile, Mori Jin reveals his secret weapon: a super rare, super strong style of Taekwondo. This volume collects episodes 11-20 of the worldwide megahit Webtoon. $18.99

Yongje Park majored in cartoon animation at Sunchon National University, and has been creating comics for the Webtoon platform since 2008. The God of High School was inspired by his love of classic fighting video games such as Street Fighter and Tekken, western and eastern action movies, and comic books. Park also draws inspiration from rock, hip hop, and classical music for his series' fight choreography.

Webtoon Unscrolled publishes graphic novels from some of the biggest names and undiscovered talent on Webtoon, the world's largest digital comics platform with 85.6 million readers online.

Mori Jin is a high school student and Taekwondo specialist who enters "The God of High School," a fighting tournament that promises the winner anything they want. What began as a competition to seek out the best high school fighter soon reveals itself to be part of a much greater plot that goes beyond Mori's wildest imagination. What will he give to become a true god? When an island half-disappears from the face of the earth, a mysterious organization sends out invitations for a tournament to every skilled fighter in the world. It is called The God of High School (or GOH). "If you win, you can have ANYTHING you want", they claim. They are recruiting only the best to fight the best and claim the title of "The God of High School" and Mori Jin was one of those who were invited. This intrigued Mori Jin and he continues through the competition. Throughout the competition, Mori Jin befriends allies such as Dae-Wi Han who is a full-contact Karate expert and Mi-Ra Yu who is an epeeist master. Will Mori Jin be able to take the title of God of High School with his allies or will their alliance collapse due to their own selfish desires? This volume collects episodes 1-10 of the hit WEBTOON comic.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!