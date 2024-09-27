Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Katharyn Blair, tva

Your First Look Inside The TVA by Katharyn Blair & Pere Perez

Marvel will launch Loki Season Two writer Katharyn Blair and Pere Perez's new comic book series, TVA in December.

Announced at San Diego Comic-Con by Kevin Feige and C.B. Cebulski, Marvel will launch Loki Season Two writer Katharyn Blair and Pere Perez's new comic book series, TVA in December. And for the first time this comic book version of The Time Variance Authority will partially mirror the TV and film version seen in Loki and Deadpool & Wolverine rather than just the previously established cold civil service comic book version, blending the two together. And in terms of continuity, will be set after Loki Season 2. With Miss Minutes, Captain Carter, Spider-Gwen, the Sylvie version of Loki, Gambit, Mobius and Captain Carter, reflecting both the comic book and MCU versions of Marvel reality.

And now we get a first look at the inked art from the debut issue, with Spider-Gwen, Mobius and Miss Minutes…as well as Oroboros, and Captain Carter.

Attendees at the panel got an exclusive variant of Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #1, featuring the TVA #1 cover artwork. But I understand that there is a far rarer black-and-white cover version that did not get handed out and may have been destroyed, but for a few copies, that did leak…

"This December, behold the adventures of the agency tasked with upholding the timestream in TVA! Just announced by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski at the Marvel Fanfare Panel at San Diego Comic-Con, TVA will be a five-issue limited comic book series written by Marvel Studios' Loki writer Katharyn Blair and drawn by acclaimed Marvel artist Pere Perez (CARNAGE, EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE). "The series will represent an evolution for the Marvel Comics' version of the TVA as it is blended with its Marvel Cinematic Universe counterpart, as depicted in the Disney+ series Loki and Deadpool & Wolverine. The series will mark the Marvel Comics debut of various MCU characters, including breakout Loki star Miss Minutes. "The mysterious all-knowing entity who keeps the TVA ticking like clockwork will recruit a new band of heroes charged with monitoring and regulating all realities and timelines. Join Ghost-Spider and other universe-displaced entities including Captain Carter, a heartbroken Remy LeBeau, and more as they're sent throughout the Multiverse on vital missions to repair wild temporal anomalies and keep reality itself from shattering!"

TVA #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240587

(W) Katharyn Blair (A) Pere Perez (CA) Pepe Larraz

FOR ALL TIMES, ALWAYS!

The Time Variance Authority has long watched over the timeline, protecting it from dangerous variations that could cause the end of EVERYTHING. Now, as the organization begins to expand its tolerance of variants, it's enlisted some new recruits from timelines that have been wiped from existence: Captain Peggy Carter, Super-Soldier of her world; Gambit, despondent and aimless from the loss of his lady love; and… this can't be right… Spider-Gwen?!? Has her world been destroyed?!? Writer Katharyn Blair (LOKI Season Two) and artist Pere Pérez (CARNAGE, SPIDER-WOMAN) bring a touch of cinematic flair to the bureaucracy at the end of time!

RATED T+In Shops: Dec 18, 2024 SRP: $4.99

