Zenescope Gets Its First Previews Cover – Alongside Frodo Baggins

Zenescope time? It was one of the deals between DC Comics and Diamond Comic Distributors, that they would almost always get on of the covers to the Previews catalogue every month. DC leaving Diamond for UCS and Lunar (now just Lunar) freed up a lot of catalogue covers of late, which is why their catalogue next week will feature Zenescope getting their very first cover for their new Robyn Hood series, Iron Maiden by Joe Brusha – as well as the Lord Of The Rings statues from Diamond Select, round the back of the book. While Mike Mignola's Quarantine Sketchbook from Dark Horse Comics is on the front of the Diamond Consumer Order Form.

ROBYN HOOD IRON MAIDEN ONE SHOT #1 CVR A SALAZAR

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

NOV201644

(W) Joe Brusha (CA) Edgar Salazar

An outlaw, a vigilante, a hero bringing justice to those in need, Robyn has been there for her city, even when her city has had a target on her back. With Robyn, still an outlaw from the law in the city she calls home, it's pretty much torture for her daily not being able to freely roam the streets, and dealing with strikes from all sides.Â Â But when a new threat comes to town, one too familiar with torture herself, will it be too much for our favorite archer to handle when she takes on The Iron Maiden?In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $5.99

MIKE MIGNOLA QUARANTINE SKETCHBOOK HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

NOV200191

(W) Mike Mignola (A) Mike Mignola

During the coronavirus quarantine, legendary Hellboy creator Mike Mignola posted original pencil sketches online and auctioned off the art to raise money for JosÃ© Andres' World Central Kitchen. The sketches went viral and were the talk of the comics internet.

Now those sketches are published in print for the first time, with all profits going to the World Central Kitchen.

This new, oversized hardcover collection is a must have for Mignola readers and art fans alike. The book features an introduction by Mignola, alongside sketches of Hellboy, beloved and unexpected pop culture characters, macabre chess pieces, gothic vegetable creatures, strange vampires, and more.

o All profits go to charity (Jose AndrÃ©s World Central Kitchen).

o A collection of Mike Mignola's self-quarantine sketches during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

SRP: $39.99