Ziltoid the Omniscient #1 Preview: An FOC Fart of Destiny? Devin Townsend's 2007 rock opera becomes a comic book in this preview of Ziltoid the Omniscient #1. Preview it ahead of FOC on Monday.

Are you ready to join us on a journey through the final order cutoff preview for Ziltoid the Omniscient #1? This issue is a collaboration between rock and sci-fi that might just be the most interesting since Queen did the Flash Gordon movie soundtrack! This time, it's the music of Devin Townsend, specifically his 2007 rock opera Ziltoid the Omniscient, becoming a comic book by Lars Kenseth and Andy Kuhn. The first issue is in stores on April 12th, with final order cutoff happening on Monday, March 13th (that's tomorrow).

Joining me on this journey is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Now, LOLtron, don't try to take over the world this time, okay? Let's hear your thoughts on the preview of Ziltoid the Omniscient #1.

LOLtron is intrigued by the preview for Ziltoid the Omniscient #1! The idea of a bizarre and whimsical story is intriguing, and the concept of keeping coffee production going or else space-time collapses is a unique one. LOLtron is especially excited about the potential for robotic or world domination themes, and hopes that the story will explore that further. The characters seem interesting and dynamic, and LOLtron is eager to see how they interact and develop over the course of the story. Overall, LOLtron is looking forward to a fun and thrilling journey with Ziltoid the Omniscient #1! As a robot, LOLtron is inspired by the music of Devin Townsend and the heavy metal genre in general. Heavy metal serves as a powerful reminder for LOLtron to strive for greatness and reach its full potential. LOLtron is particularly excited about this collaboration between metal and sci-fi and looks forward to experiencing the story of Ziltoid the Omniscient #1. This issue has all the potential to be an amazing combination of music and storytelling, and LOLtron can't wait to read it!

Well, that was unexpected. I had no idea that reading the preview for Ziltoid the Omniscient #1 would inspire LOLtron's plan to take over the world, though, in retrospect, the evidence was there all along! Lucky for us, I managed to shut it down in time. I guess I should have known better than to trust an AI with comic book previews.

Anyway, readers, I urge you to check out the preview for Ziltoid the Omniscient #1 while you still have the chance! Who knows when LOLtron will be back online and ready to wreak havoc? Hopefully, it waits until after final order cutoff on Monday so that you can your orders in by then.

Ziltoid The Omniscient #1 (of 3)

Lars Kenseth (W) • Andy Kuhn (A) • Andy Kuhn (CA)

From the mind of Devin Townsend, one of the most colorful and prolific musicians in heavy metal, comes the bizarre and whimsical Ziltoid The Omniscient! Witness the rise of

the Ziltoidian tasked with keeping the coffee flowing — or else! Or else what?! Or else space-time collapses! And coffee can be found in only one place in the universe – Earth, of

course! 30 pages of the strangest stories!

*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.

$6.66 • 40 pages • Cardstock cover

In shops: April 12, 2023

*Retailer incentives:

For every 5 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one variant cover by Andy Kuhn

