Zoot Comics #16 Featuring Rulah The Jungle Goddess, Up for Auction

Zoot Comics ran for sixteen issues in the 1940's before changing its name to Rulah, The Jungle Goddess, one of the most popular of the wave of "Jungle Girl" comics from that era. She made her debut in Zoot Comics #7, but the cover to issue #16, which is taking bids for a raw copy today at Heritage Auctions, is an iconic example of the series. After debuting in #7, she appeared in every issue until it was renamed for her with issue #17. The book lasted until issue #27, after which it was turned into a romance comic called I Loved. This raw copy is at $115 right now. Check out the cover below.

"Rulah's real name was given variously as either Jane Dodge or Joan Grayson. In the latter version, she is a young aviator on a solo flight over Africa when her plane loses control and crashes. She replaces her clothes (which were destroyed in the crash) with a bikini made from the skin of a dead giraffe. Soon afterwards, she saves a local tribe from an evil woman, and is accepted as its queen, who remains in the jungle as its protector. She is often accompanied by her pet panther, Saber. Her ex-boyfriend, Tim Pointer, is introduced in issue #20. According to Jess Nevins' Encyclopedia of Golden Age Superheroes, "she tackles ordinary enemies, like wild animals, wicked natives, and wicked whites, and extraordinary enemies, like the Harpies from Hades, the Panther Queen, the Thirsty Tyrant of Tii, the Jungle Napoleon, the Ice Vikings of Valhalla, and the Ape Women of Antilla."

