100 Thieves To Release Free-To-Play Game Called Bank Heist

There's a new free-to-play game coming to Fortnite, designed by a small team working for 100 Thieves, which they called Bank Heist.

Esports organization 100 Thieves announced today that they are making a brand-new free-to-play game which they are calling Bank Heist. The game was developed by a small in-house team, who put it together using the Unreal Editor for Fortnite. The company will be releasing it through Fortnite tomorrow, July 11th, giving anyone who owns the primary game a chance to try their hand at this new competitive title. We got more info on it below and a quote from the organization about making the game.

"100 Thieves presents Bank Heist, an exhilarating new game mode launched within the Fortnite platform that pushes the boundaries of online competition and strategic teamwork. The game launches worldwide on PC, Console, and everywhere Fortnite is available on Tuesday, July 11 at 11 a.m. PDT. In this action-packed round-based competition, two teams of three are pitted against each other and engage in a high-stakes battle where one side attempts to infiltrate a heavily fortified bank while the defending team does everything in its power to thwart the daring thieves. Players must exhibit superior coordination, tactics, and reflexes as they attempt to access the vault, retrieve a coveted payload and successfully extract the loot via helicopter. With a seamless blend of adrenaline-fueled combat and intense decision-making, Bank Heist promises to captivate players in an unparalleled immersive experience."

"Bank Heist is the result of the evolution of 100 Thieves and the evolution of modern game development overall," said Pete Hawley, Chief Product Officer and head of game development at 100 Thieves. "Thanks to the new UEFN platform, our small but talented development team was able to work with our creators to build an innovative take on the competitive multiplayer extraction genre within Fortnite in just a few weeks. We're excited to launch this game, support this platform, and continue to innovate on how great games are developed."

