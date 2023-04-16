$100K Women's Apex Legends Open Tournament Revealed The HER Galaxy Tournament Series will have $100k on the line for one of the biggest women's Apex Legends tournaments all year.

Electronic Arts and Galaxy Racer have revealed that they will be hosting a women's Apex Legends open tournament taking place this Summer. The event is being called the HER Galaxy Tournament Series, which is currently taking player registration right now on the tourney's website, will have some of the biggest women-identifying players compete over the course of the next two months live on Twitch. All sponsored up with a chance to promote both brands while also putting a heavy focus on fostering opportunities for women in esports. We got the details below as registration runs until April 18th.

"The HER Galaxy Tournament Series is a new competitive gaming initiative to provide meaningful playing opportunities for gamers who identify as women. With seven events in 2023, a combined prize pool of $250K, and 8 days of broadcasts, the HER Galaxy Tournament Series is the first-ever large-scale tournament series exclusively for women-identifying gamers to compete at the highest levels. Over the first two tournament streams of the series, the competitions garnered 400K total live views with peak viewership between the two at 8.6K. Galaxy Racer and EA are working to inspire change across the gaming industry, and share a commitment to ending the immense gender disparity in the gaming world. As a testament to this commitment, Apex Legends also donated $40k to HER Galaxy's recent Charity Creator Cup."

"Women-identifying gamers in North America are encouraged to register to play. There are currently over 330 people registered for the event, with a week of registration remaining. Megan Holgate, Galaxy Racer NA's Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, is available to speak on the Apex tournament, the HER Galaxy initiative, and how Galaxy Racer is working with partners like EA to make the gaming space more inclusive. The three-part Apex Legends Open will take place from April-June."