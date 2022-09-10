2022 Game Devs Of Color Expo Online Reveals Full Schedule

Organizers behind the 2022 Game Devs Of Color Expo Online have revealed the full schedule of what you can expect to see at the event. The event will be taking place completely online from September 15th-19th, as they will once again host a series of talks, panel discussions, and interviews with a variety of game developers from across the globe. The first day will include a number of new game announcements, which will be featured on their YouTube channel after the initial presentation.

They will also be holding a special Steam event called Gradient Convergence, which is set to highlight and promote a number of game demos and discounts, which you can find a list of them here. The event will also culminate with an award ceremony, where they will hand out nearly $90k in development grants as one New York-based developer of color will snag the $15k Made in NY Grant, while three others will be awarded the Game Devs of Color Expo Grant, worth $25k apiece. This is the must-attend event for any developer of color who wants to learn from those already doing this for a living. You can still get tickets to attend at the link at the top.

Join us for our 7th annual celebration of game developers of color, coming to your screen September 15–18, 2022! Each day features a variety of new voices, games, and experiences. We'll connect you with an uplifting community of creators from around the world. Be the first to experience the latest analog and digital experiences from an array of creators around the world! Tune in to independent creators and industry veterans alike as they share an assortment of compelling stories and presentations covering game design, marketing, and much more. Link up and connect with the Game Devs of Color community from all corners of the industry. As an attendee, you'll get to network with potential collaborators, recruiters, and publishers during our networking day on Thursday, September 15.