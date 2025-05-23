Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Brain Jar Games, Dead As Disco

Dead As Disco Launches Free Playtest This Weekend

Wanna try out the game Dead As Disco? There's a free playtest available on Steam for the weekend that you can sign up for right now

Step into the role of Charlie Disco, on a quest for revenge in this rhythm-based Beat 'Em Up adventure.

Battle ex-bandmates, the Idols, in stylish combat synced perfectly to a dynamic original soundtrack.

Customize your look, collect unique fashion, and explore a non-linear story of fame and betrayal.

Indie game developer and publisher Brain Jar Games have launched a free playtest for their upcoming game, Dead as Disco. Starting today nd running through May 27, you can play the game, totally free, as they have a limited build available on Steam. All you have to do is go to this link and sign up for it right now, as we have more details and a trailer for yuou to check out before you dive in.

Dead as Disco

Dead as Disco puts you in the shoes of Charlie Disco, a fallen icon with one chance to reclaim the spotlight from the Idols – Charlie's ex-bandmates and musical legends. Confront the Idols in stylish combat that syncs to every song, and survive a world torn apart by music, fame, and betrayal In this action-packed, literal Beat 'Em Up. Attack, dodge, and take-down enemies in perfect sync with the music. Master the musical path of each Idol to unlock new talents, moves, and dances. The groove isn't just for the show: it's your ultimate Beat Kune Do.

Journey through a handcrafted, non-linear story of reunion, revenge, and redemption. For the first time in 10 years, the living members of the legendary band, Dead as Disco, are reuniting — for a concert honoring their dead drummer, Charlie Disco. You are Charlie Disco, and for one night only, you can have your revenge. Confront your ex-bandmates, now the larger-than-life Idols, and uncover the secrets of the past to find out the truth of who really killed Disco. Featuring an original OST (streamer-safe), plus licensed bangers from past and present. Collect over-the-top fashion from all the stars in the world of Disco. No matter what look you choose, you'll always leave an impression. Customize your home away from home, the Dive Bar, by collecting memorabilia from past and

