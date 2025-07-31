Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, lugia, pokemon

Lugia Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Delightful Days

Defeat Lugia in Five-Star Raids in Pokémon GO this August. You can build a team of elite attackers using the tips in this guide.

Article Summary Master Lugia raids in Pokémon GO's Delightful Days season with top counters and battle strategies.

Discover the best teams using both Shadow, Mega, and standard Pokémon for efficient Lugia takedowns.

Find out how many trainers you’ll need and pro tips for catching Lugia, including Shiny catches.

Learn Lugia’s Shiny odds, 100% IV CP values, and how to optimize your chances for top-tier rewards.

The June, July, and September season of Pokémon GO, titled Delightful Days, has entered into its final month. This season has focused on the build-up and aftermath of the global Pokémon GO Fest 2025 mega event. For the final month of Delightful Days, Five-Star Raids will feature Lugia, Ho-Oh, Necrozma, Zacian, and Zamazenta, with Shadow Raids featuring Regirock on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Ampharos, Mega Slowbro, Mega Pidgeot, and Mega Salamence. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Lugia, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Lugia Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Lugia counters as such:

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Moongeist Beam

White Kyurem: Ice Fang, Ice Burn

Black Kyurem: Shadow Claw, Freeze Shock

Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Brutal Swing

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Brutal Swing

Mega Absol: Snarl, Brutal Swing

Regieleki: Thunder Shock, Thunder Cage

Shadow Regigigas: Rock-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Lugia with efficiency.

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Wildbolt Storm

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Crowned Sword Zacian: Metal Claw, Wild Charge

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Lunala: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Brutal Swing

Crowned Shield Zamazenta: Ice Fang, Behemoth Bash

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Sunsteel Strike

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Lugia can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Lugia will have a CP of 2115 in normal weather conditions and 2645 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

