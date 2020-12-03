2K Games announced a new partnership with NBA superstar Kevin Durant and Thirty Five Ventures revolving around NBA 2K Mobile. Durant will be the icon athlete for Season 3 of the game, along with the plan for him and TFV to collaborate with 2K on future game development, exclusive content, in-game merch, and more opportunities as they arise. According to the announcement, the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation and 2K Foundations will also work together on future court renovations and other programming, all designed to help inspire underprivileged youth around the world. We have more info on Season 3 below along with a quote from Durant as this looks like an awesome deal for everyone involved.

"I've been a fan of and worked with NBA 2K for years, so I'm thrilled to be the icon athlete of the NBA 2K Mobile app for Season 3," said Kevin Durant. "In addition to representing the mobile experience, I'm honored to be working in partnership with 2K on the franchise and contributing to the development of the game and the 2K experience outside of the game." Updated Look and Feel: Experience slick UI updates, numerous quality-of-life improvements, brand-new card designs and exclusive card themes. Players also have the chance to obtain new legendary players including Manu Ginobili and Bill Walton at launch, with more coming throughout the season;

New Event: King of the Court: Solo players can test their skills in the new multi-day tournament. Face off against seven opponents in a single elimination bracket to receive point rewards; win or lose the tournament and proceed to another bracket; and check out the global leaderboards that track points per bracket with rewards for players;

New Card Themes: Access bi-weekly card themes starting December 1 that include No. 1 Draft Picks, Historic Greats, Seasonal and Holiday, other exclusive high-tiered themes released throughout the season and more;

: Access bi-weekly card themes starting December 1 that include No. 1 Draft Picks, Historic Greats, Seasonal and Holiday, other exclusive high-tiered themes released throughout the season and more; Additional NBA 2K Mobile Content: Players can also look forward to a new soundtrack, fresh MyPLAYER equipment added bi-weekly and fresh jerseys, courts and player ratings to reflect the upcoming NBA season.