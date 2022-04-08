2K Games Reveals New Prologue Gameplay For The Quarry

2K Games released a brand new video this week for The Quarry as they showed off an extended look at the gameplay for the prologue. Along with the team at Supermassive Games, you're getting over 30 minutes of a preview for the game in the video down below, showing off an introduction to the story, the mechanics, and how the storytelling aspect will play out as you go. This is an awesome look into the game without completely giving away everything you'll encounter. Enjoy the video as the game will be released on June 10th, 2022.

As the sun sets on the last day of summer camp, the teenage counselors of Hackett's Quarry throw a party to celebrate. No kids. No adults. No rules. Things quickly take a turn for the worse.

Hunted by blood-drenched locals and something far more sinister, the teens' party plans unravel into an unpredictable night of horror. Friendly banter and flirtations give way to life-or-death decisions, as relationships build or break under the strain of unimaginable choices. Play as each of the nine camp counselors in a thrilling cinematic tale, where every decision shapes your unique story from a tangled web of possibilities. Any character can be the star of the show—or die before daylight comes. How will your story unfold?

YOUR STORY, THEIR FATE: Will you dare to check what's behind that trap door? Will you investigate the screams echoing from within the forest? Will you save your friends or desperately run for your life? Every choice, big or small, shapes your story and determines who lives to tell the tale.

A STUNNING CINEMATIC EXPERIENCE: Cutting edge facial capture and filmic lighting techniques, combined with incredible performances from an iconic ensemble cast of Hollywood talent, bring the horrors of Hackett's Quarry to life in a pulse-pounding, cinematic thrill ride.

ENJOY THE FRIGHT WITH FRIENDS: Place your faith in up to 7 friends in online play, where invited players watch along and vote on key decisions, creating a story shaped by the whole group! Or, play together in a party horror couch co-op experience where each player picks a counselor and controls their actions.

CUSTOMIZE YOUR EXPERIENCE: Adjustable difficulty for all gameplay elements let players of any skill level enjoy the horror. And if you prefer to watch rather than play, Movie Mode lets you enjoy The Quarry as a binge-worthy cinematic thriller. Select how you want the story to unfold, kick back, and munch on some popcorn in between all the screams!