3000 Scoundrels Receives An October Release Date

Asmodee revealed a proper release date for their new tabletop card game as 3000 Scoundrels will be coming out next month. This Wild West engine-building game will be going for $50 via their website, as well as other gaming stores, as you will play as a ton of characters as you attempt to loot, steal, and bluff your way to victory. Pre-orders are open right now as the game will be released on October 7th, 2022.

In 3000 Scoundrels, 2-4 players enter an alternative history Wild West, assuming the roles of rival crew leaders attempting to steal futuristic technology left behind by a mysterious man known only as the Traveler. During the game, players build their crew of scoundrels by layering transparent "job cards" with "trait cards," making a team that's ideally suited for their strategy. Each turn, they'll play a poker card face down, then use all of their scoundrels that match that card – but they don't have to tell the truth… and savy players will understand the power of bluffing their way to the top. At the game's end, the player with the most tech will claim victory and determine the fate of the American Frontier. Mix-and-Match Potential: 3000 Scoundrels includes 60 clear job cards, 50 trait cards, 4 leader sheets, 28 Poker cards, 8 strategy cards, 1 game board, and more. Transparent job cards and trait cards can be mixed and matched to create thousands of scoundrels, meaning no two games will ever be the same.

3000 Scoundrels includes 60 clear job cards, 50 trait cards, 4 leader sheets, 28 Poker cards, 8 strategy cards, 1 game board, and more. Transparent job cards and trait cards can be mixed and matched to create thousands of scoundrels, meaning no two games will ever be the same.

3000 Scoundrels features beautiful Wild-West-and-Sci-fi-inspired artwork, dripping with personality on every card. Each player gets a leader sheet that comes with a unique comic showing their side of the conflict, giving tons of lore and backstory in the game's patented quirky style.

With thousands of combinations, any player can draft a crew of scoundrels that synergizes with their strategy and helps inform what cards they'll play and bluffs they'll use.

Satisfying Victories: To succeed, players need to outsmart their foes by careful bluffs and killer insight. The winner is the one that collects the most technology by outplaying rival leaders, not just by bluffing but also by misleading their opponents. Trick your foe into stealing a weak technology, or take a chance to steal a powerful one from right under their nose. If you win, you should feel like a criminal mastermind.