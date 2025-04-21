Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: 9th Dawn Remake, Valorware

9th Dawn Remake Announces Console & Mobile Release Dates

9th Dawn Remake will be coming to both consoles and mobile, as two different release dates have been revealed for several platforms

Article Summary 9th Dawn Remake set for console release on April 24, 2025, and mobile on May 1.

Explore a vast open world with 45 dungeons, fierce monsters, and abundant loot.

Experience single-player, online, or local co-op modes with monster pets and side quests.

Engage in diverse minigames like deck building and fishing for thrilling challenges.

Valorware has revealed 9th Dawn Remake will be coming out on more platforms, as they confirmed two release dates for console and mobile. First up, the game will be coming to all three major consoles on April 24, 2025, giving players the full game as seen on PC. Meanwhile, a mobile version for both iOS and Android will be coming on May 1, which we'll see how much of the game we get as it's a full 1GB for the PC version. Enjoy the trailers for both editions here.

9th Dawn Remake

9th Dawn Remake is a massive open world RPG bursting with dungeon-crawling adventure. The game has been lovingly re-created based on the original 9th Dawn game released in 2012 … which spawned the 9th Dawn series you know and love! Play in single-player mode, or with a friend with Online or Local co-op modes! Experience a vast world filled with huge new dungeons, hordes of monsters, and ridiculous amounts of loot! Following a strange disappearance of the local lighthouse keeper, you are sent on a quest to investigate an evil power stirring within the continent of Montelorne. The Castle of Maltyr calls the most powerful of monsters and poses a great threat to lands nearby. Become a champion by crafting and seeking the best gear, level up your skills and raise a mighty team of creatures to fight alongside you! – Are you the savior of Montelorne? Prove it.

Massive Open World: Explore over 45 new hand-crafted dungeons, each brimming with deadly creatures and loot.

Explore over 45 new hand-crafted dungeons, each brimming with deadly creatures and loot. Design your Build: Unlock spells and abilities, assign attribute points, and upgrade your equipment.

Unlock spells and abilities, assign attribute points, and upgrade your equipment. Raise Monster Pets: Hatch friendly creatures from eggs and raise them into powerful allies.

Hatch friendly creatures from eggs and raise them into powerful allies. Side Quests: Aid the villages of Montelorne by partaking in a range of side quests.

Aid the villages of Montelorne by partaking in a range of side quests. Loot and Prizes: Collect a vast amount of loot and fill your collecting journals for rewards.

Collect a vast amount of loot and fill your collecting journals for rewards. Deck Building Minigame: Collect maps, level up your card champions, create an epic deck.

Collect maps, level up your card champions, create an epic deck. Epic Fishing Minigame: Take control of powerful worm-warriors and survive deadly waves of enemy fish.

Take control of powerful worm-warriors and survive deadly waves of enemy fish. Side Quests: Help the villagers around Montelorne to raise prosperity and earn rare items.

Help the villagers around Montelorne to raise prosperity and earn rare items. Craft the Best: Forge weapons, brew potions, and upgrade your weapons to become a champion!

Forge weapons, brew potions, and upgrade your weapons to become a champion! A Complete Remake: With a re-written updated story, new and bigger dungeons, and more action-packed content! Enjoy the full game and minigames in Single-player, Online co-op or Local co-op modes. (A separate game controller is required for local multiplayer)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!