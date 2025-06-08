Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: GameSir

GameSir Launches New T7 Pro Floral Wired Controller

GameSir has a brand-new controller released this week, as players can now get their hands on the T7 Pro Floral Wired Controller

Article Summary GameSir unveils the T7 Pro Floral Wired Controller for Xbox and PC with bold cyan floral design and RGB lighting

Features drift-free Hall Effect sticks, responsive triggers, and advanced customization for all gamers

Enjoy immersive gaming with four vibration motors, remappable back buttons, and textured ergonomic grips

Compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam; customize settings via GameSir Nexus software

GameSir has revealed their latest game controller design, as they have launched the new T7 Pro Floral Wired Controller this week. The design brings all of their best tech for PC and Xbox players to enjoy, complete with broad platform compatibility, drift-resistant Hall Effect sticks, ultra-responsive triggers, and advanced customization. All wrapped in this lovely floral pattern in shades of cyan. We have more details for you here, as you can get it at either Best Buy or on their website.

GameSir T7 Pro Floral Wired Controller

Engineered for versatility, the T7 Pro Floral is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10/11, and Steam, offering ultra-smooth, low-latency gameplay across platforms. Its signature floral design is complemented by dynamic RGB lighting that enhances any gaming setup with a bold, luminous aesthetic. At the core of its performance, the controller features GameSir™ Anti-Drift Hall Effect sticks, leveraging non-contact magnetic technology for unmatched longevity and accuracy—rated for up to 5 million cycles. Combined with Hall Effect analog triggers and 2-stage trigger stops, players can toggle between precision linear input and rapid-fire responsiveness, depending on the gaming scenario.

Adding depth to the gaming experience, the T7 Pro Floral incorporates four vibration motors—one in each grip and trigger. The asymmetric actuators in the grips simulate realistic tactile feedback, bringing every crash, recoil, and explosion vividly to life. For enhanced control, two remappable back buttons offer expanded input flexibility, while laser-engraved textured grips ensure ergonomic comfort and a secure hold during extended sessions.

Additional features include a 3.5mm audio jack for immersive sound and crystal-clear communication, as well as full customization via the GameSir Nexus software, enabling users to tailor button mappings, stick sensitivity, trigger thresholds, and vibration intensity to their exact preferences. The GameSir T7 Pro Floral Wired Controller combines eye-catching style with a comprehensive feature set to satisfy both casual and competitive gamers. With its durable build, precision engineering, and elegant design, it is poised to become a standout addition to any gaming arsenal.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!