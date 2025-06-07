Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: deadpool, Deadpool VR, doogie howser, Marvel's Deadpool VR, neil patrick harris, Oculus Studios, Robyn Lively, ryan reynolds, Summer Game Fest 2025, Twisted Pixel Games

Ryan Reynolds Responds To Being Replaced In Deadpool VR

See how Ryan Reynolds respondes to being replaced by Neil Patirck Harris as the voice of Deadpool in Marvel's Deadpool VR

Article Summary Ryan Reynolds humorously responds after Neil Patrick Harris is cast as Deadpool in Deadpool VR.

Deadpool VR makes its debut at Summer Game Fest 2025 with Harris voicing the Merc with a Mouth.

Reynolds releases a playful Doogie Howser parody video, poking fun at being replaced in the role.

Marvel's Deadpool VR is coming to Meta Quest 3, offering brutal action, wild humor, and endless mayhem.

Last night during the Summer Game Fest 2025 showcase, we got our first look at Marvel's Deadpool VR, and immediately found it wasn't Ryan Reynolds doing the voice. In case you didn't see the trailer, the VR version of the Merc with a Mouth is now being voiced by Neil Patrick Harris, as you'll become the iconic character in VR with his voice in your head. It didn't take long for Reynolds to respond, who was clearly in on the joke, as he released a Doogie Howser parody video this morning. The clip shows him making fun of the idea that Harris took a role from him, so he took one back as he plays the teenage prodigy from the '90s TV series. They even got Robyn Lively in on the joke, the actress who played Howser's girlfriend in the original show. Enjoy the video as the game will be out sometime in late 2025.

Marvel's Deadpool VR

Feel what it's like to go deep inside Deadpool in Marvel's Deadpool VR, an original game developed exclusively for Meta Quest 3/3S. Contracted by Mojo, with the promise of making money, like a lot of money, Deadpool sets out to capture villains from the Marvel Universe. The Merc with the Mouth soon realizes he shouldn't have so hastily signed the contract. Will he survive or thrive in his journey to become the Mojoverse's most famous interdimensional streaming star? Marvel's Deadpool VR blends savage ranged and melee combat with fast paced and uncompromising traversal.

Defeat enemies with an upgradeable arsenal of weapons and discover stylish and creative ways to dismember anyone who stands in your way. Experience all this in a way only Deadpool can. Ever dreamed of destroying a helicopter with a jeep? How about using your own amputated limbs as a weapon? Strap on those swords, load your guns, pack your grenades and take Deadpool for a wild ride through the Marvel Universe.

