A Gummy's Life Receives A New Update For All Platforms

EP Games released a new update for A Gummy's Life this month as the game receives multiple additions for both platforms. if you haven't played the game before, you should probably catch on from the title that it revolves around gummy candies coming to life as they fight each other in this weirdly fun and hilarious beat-em-up. You can read the full update details below for both Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, as well as the additions across both platforms.

A Gummy's Life Dual Platform Improvements Get to hopping – players can now jump on top of A Frog's Life cars.

Collisions on moving platforms have been reworked and are now extra smooth.

Training mode now starts immediately instead of with a countdown, start practicing landing those hooks and jabs.

Improved synchronization of online player movements and jumps with high ping players means smoother gummy battles for all.

AI gummies are smarter and more aerodynamic than ever. They will jump down from Dakongo superior platforms after being thrown by the cannon. Hardmode AI will climb walls alongside you and will not try to grab a gummy a second time to prevent accidentally saving them.

New stat: Zombies killed

Opening the menu or controlling UI during character selection will stop the countdown.

Track 'n Splash's train door has been oiled and now moves smoother than ever.

AI in Clockwork, hot potato mode, now has priority on passing the potato rather than getting on top of a number.

Gummies will no longer get confused and freeze when get up and fall recovery happens at the same time, letting them get back into the fight faster!

Zombarn tractor will no longer get stuck when not moving (we took the handbrake off). Nintendo Switch Improvements Visual and performance revamp – all gummies and maps have been given a fresh coating of sugar and look tastier than ever; gameplay quality is bouncing off the walls.

You can now invite friends to your private matches when in online mode! PC Improvements Ability to configure AntiAliasing Settings (Automatic/FXAA/Disabled) and Motion Blur (Automatic/Disabled) has been added – make those gummies smooth!

All Gummies' outlines in team mode are now in sync with their characters.