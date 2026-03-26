Posted in: Dotemu, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alt-Shift, battlestar galactica, Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes, sci-fi

Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes Delves Deeper Into Squadrons

Check out the latest video for Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes as the developers explore how the squadrons will work in the game

Article Summary Developer Alt Shift and Dotemu reveal new gameplay footage for Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes

Take command as a Gunstar Captain leading survivors against relentless Cylon attacks and tough choices

Manage vital resources, crew factions, and identify potential Cylon impostors hidden within your fleet

Engage in tactical squadron-based battles, unlock upgrades, and shape your unique survival journey

Developer Alt Shift and publisher Dotemu released a new video today for Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes, as they show off how squadrons work in the game. As you know, the crew of ships like the Galactica and the Pegasus wouldn't be alive if not for the bravery of the pilots who risk their lives against the Cylons. This new video will show you how to master that system to help protect all of your ships and take out the threats that come your way. Enjoy the video above as the game is still onm track for a Q2 2026 launch.

Use Squadrons To Your Advantage in Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes

Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes is a story-rich tactical roguelite with hard choices and intense space battles. You are a Gunstar Captain leading a fleet of survivors escaping the Cylon Fleet's devastating onslaught on humankind. Admiral Adama has called for you to rejoin humanity's last hope: the Battlestar Galactica. Prepare, fight, and survive at all costs. So say we all.

As you navigate different planets and galactic points of interest, Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes will test you with challenging dilemmas. From allocating dwindling resources to managing divergent factions' interests on board, each crisis will push you to make hard choices, including identifying impostors that may already be among your ranks: they could be anywhere, be anyone. The Cylons will close in with each action you take. Prioritize your crew's actions wisely to prepare for the inevitable fight to come.

The Cylon Fleet overwhelmingly outnumbers you. Each encounter is a fight for survival. Engage in high-risk tactical battles while defending your fleet to give it time to complete its calculations for the FTL jump to the next sector. Deploy your squadrons, ready your nuclear missiles, and utilize tactical pause as you plan and direct your attacks. You won't come out of these battles unscathed. Whether you suffer costly damages to your ship's hull or lose a squadron, you will find that some sacrifices are necessary to ensure the fleet's survival. As you progress, you will discover new ways to improve your brutal odds of survival: unlocking unique Gunstar fleets, squadrons, and crucial meta upgrades. Combined with a rich procedural narrative design, Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes will let you shape your unique journey towards survival with each run.

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