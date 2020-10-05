A-Line Games Announces Actor Tycoon 2 On The Way "Soon"

A-Line Games revealed this morning that they are making Actor Tycoon 2, but we don't really have a date on when it will be released. The company has a darling internet indie hit when they released the original back in late 2016. The game allowed you to essentially be a manager for a celebrity and help them get their career out of the coffee shop for bit parts and onto the big screen with starring roles. Now the game has a sequel on the way that we're betting improves on the original a lot and adds in many of the aspects that people were saying are missing from the first. While that's all fun and good, the devs only listed some introductory info on the game and didn't give any indication of a release date beyond "soon". We do know it will at least be on Steam when the game is released. Here's some added info from he devs on the game as we wait to see if it'll be out before 2021.

You will have to comb the streets to find star material – that elusive quality that makes someone much more than a simple actor. But beware: actors have peculiar personalities, and their unique quirks (as well as the daily occurrences of a talent agency) will surprise you in hundreds of random events. As you expand your business you will unlock new skills, and depending on the location of your agency, you will be able to specialize in films, theater or TV shows – no two games will be the same! Build and expand your agency: improve your skills and expand your business to recruit the best actors.

Turn unknown actors into stars: hire young aspiring actors, arrange auditions for them and find fitting roles that will make them famous.

Manage egos and rub shoulders with the powerful: you'll have to keep your actors happy, befriend successful directors and studio executives.

Choose between film, theater or TV for unique playing experiences: each industry plays by its own rules!

Negotiate contracts and improve your reputation to choose the right genre and get the best conditions for your actors.

Attend exclusive events and parties where you will mingle with celebrities to increase your network of contacts.

Impress directors with your film culture to improve your relationship.

Save your actors from trouble: manage their reputation and get them out of tricky situations, dispel rumors, make them participate in social events.