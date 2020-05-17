A New Interesting Detail Found In Red Dead Redemption 2

It seems that every now and again, a player will come across a brand new detail in Red Dead Redemption 2 that's been there all along. Which is something Rockstar Games doesn't get enough credit for in all of their titles. Sure, Grand Theft Auto as a series has you doing a lot of wacky and insane challenges with storylines that could never really happen. But the attention to detail in certain aspects of those games is weird and pretty cool. Like how if you walk around in flip-flops, they make the flip-flop sound. Or how if you stand in the sun too long you'll see sweat marks in clothing. That same attention to detail carries over to RDR2 where there are a ton of little things about living in the west and nature in general that you don't think too much about until you see it.

Case in point, A player on Reddit recently discovered a bit of real-life nature in the game. As you can see from the photo above and the clip below, they came across two bucks fighting in the wild where one of them had won and the other had died. As they accurately point out in the clip, when this occurs in the wild as part of two having an argument or wanting to show dominance, their antlers will get tangled in each other. When one of them dies, the other will often end up starving to death because they can't escape. However, that's not the outcome here in the game. It's pretty cool to see it take place very randomly with no player interaction. It makes you wonder what else nature is doing in Red Dead Redemption 2.