The Cards of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 19: Giratina VSTAR

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we check out the main set mascot of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, which coincidentally is also featured in Pokémon GO's Raid Hour tonight: Origin Forme Giratina.

Artist 5ban Graphics delivers the Giratina V which sees the Legendary ghostly Dragon-type Pokémon charging at us as it surges with the teal, purple, and magenta aura representing the Lost Zone mechanic. 5Ban Graphics is also the artist behind the Giratina VSTAR, which continues with the same concept while giving us a haunting look of Origin Forme Giratina's startling red eyes. These feature some of 5ban's strongest work from the Sword & Shield era, creating an intimidating and spooky depiction of Giratina that does this fearsome design justice. It also makes a great Gold VSTAR, but we have a while to go in our previews before we get to that interpretation of this card.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight continues with more cards from the main section of this themed expansion.