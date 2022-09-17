A Quick Recap Of All The Call Of Duty: Next Announcements

Activision held their Call of Duty: Next event this week, and with it came several announcements for the franchise. Some of the major things revealed during the event, which you can check out in full down at the bottom, include a brand new mobile title as they bring Warzone to iOS and Android, a comprehensive look at the multiplayer coming to Modern Warfare 2, a partnership with Hummer, a new Warzone map on the way, and more. We have some notes below along with links to a number of the blogs released after the event for you to get more detailed info, as we now patiently wait for October 28th to roll around.

