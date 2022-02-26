A Simple Guide To Today's Pokémon GO Tour: Johto
If you're struggling to follow the various announcements, novel-length blog entries, and major leaks coming out about Pokémon GO Tour: Johto, you're not alone. Now that this event begins this morning, let's break down the most interesting features of the event with an easy-to-follow bullet list.
Here's what you can enjoy today in Pokémon GO Tour: Johto. Unless otherwise specified, these are ticketed event features.
- Event hours: 9 AM – 9 PM local time.
- All Johto Pokémon will be released as Shinies: Not counting evolved forms, all Generation Two species can now be encountered in their Shiny forms. This includes Hitmontop and Mantine who are spawning despite having Baby Pokémon pre-evolutions. These Shinies are permanently unlocked for all players.
- Raids: Available to all players, these raids will feature Entei, Suicine, Raikou, Ho-Oh, and Lugia in Tier Five raids and Corsola and Heracross, the regionals of Johto, in Tier Three raids.
- Put on an Incense: Some species are Incense-exclusive. Run an Incense through the entire event.
- Unown: Unown G, J, O, R, T, and U are available and can be Shiny.
- Shiny Kanto evolutions are available: Click on the evolved forms popping in the wild! This has not been previously announced but ticketed and non-ticketed players are encountering Pokémon like Seadra, Poliwhirl, and more as Shinies.
- Legendary Beasts in the Wild: Entei, Raikou, and Suicune are spawning in the wild. They can be caught. If you encounter them as Shinies, they are not a guaranteed catch, so use Golden Razz Berries.
- Gold vs. Silver versions: The difference here is Incense spawns and certain species having an increased Shiny rate. See the full species list here.
- Special Research: Ticketed players will receive this and can finish it at any time. It rewards a guaranteed Shiny Gyarados and a Celebi with the Fast Attack Magical Leaf.
- Masterwork Research: This is rewarded to ticketed players went the Special Research is completed. It is meant to be completed over a long period of time and it rewards Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Apex Shadow Lugia who have stronger versions of their moves, which are already unlocked, and have different auras.
- Battle Trainers at Poké Stops: Same as during the Kanto Tour.
- Collection challenges: This will necessitate trading. These must be completed during the event.
- 2KM Eggs: Pichu, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, Tyrogue, Smoochum, Elekid, and Magby for all players.
- Check the shop: Special bundles and freebies abound.
- Johto Community Day moves: All Generation Two species that received a Community Day can get these legacy attacks when evolved during the event by any player.
- Bonuses: Extra Candy, Candy XL from raids, GO Snapshot Surprises, 1/4th Egg distance, in-game medal, and more.
Best of luck, Pokémon GO players!