A Simple Guide To Today's Pokémon GO Tour: Johto

If you're struggling to follow the various announcements, novel-length blog entries, and major leaks coming out about Pokémon GO Tour: Johto, you're not alone. Now that this event begins this morning, let's break down the most interesting features of the event with an easy-to-follow bullet list.

Here's what you can enjoy today in Pokémon GO Tour: Johto. Unless otherwise specified, these are ticketed event features.

Event hours: 9 AM – 9 PM local time.

9 AM – 9 PM local time. All Johto Pokémon will be released as Shinies: Not counting evolved forms, all Generation Two species can now be encountered in their Shiny forms. This includes Hitmontop and Mantine who are spawning despite having Baby Pokémon pre-evolutions. These Shinies are permanently unlocked for all players.

Not counting evolved forms, all Generation Two species can now be encountered in their Shiny forms. This includes Hitmontop and Mantine who are spawning despite having Baby Pokémon pre-evolutions. These Shinies are permanently unlocked for all players. Raids: Available to all players, these raids will feature Entei, Suicine, Raikou, Ho-Oh, and Lugia in Tier Five raids and Corsola and Heracross, the regionals of Johto, in Tier Three raids.

Available to all players, these raids will feature Entei, Suicine, Raikou, Ho-Oh, and Lugia in Tier Five raids and Corsola and Heracross, the regionals of Johto, in Tier Three raids. Put on an Incense : Some species are Incense-exclusive. Run an Incense through the entire event.

: Some species are Incense-exclusive. Run an Incense through the entire event. Unown: Unown G, J, O, R, T, and U are available and can be Shiny.

Unown G, J, O, R, T, and U are available and can be Shiny. Shiny Kanto evolutions are available: Click on the evolved forms popping in the wild! This has not been previously announced but ticketed and non-ticketed players are encountering Pokémon like Seadra, Poliwhirl, and more as Shinies.

Click on the evolved forms popping in the wild! This has not been previously announced but ticketed and non-ticketed players are encountering Pokémon like Seadra, Poliwhirl, and more as Shinies. Legendary Beasts in the Wild: Entei, Raikou, and Suicune are spawning in the wild. They can be caught. If you encounter them as Shinies, they are not a guaranteed catch, so use Golden Razz Berries.

Entei, Raikou, and Suicune are spawning in the wild. They can be caught. If you encounter them as Shinies, they are not a guaranteed catch, so use Golden Razz Berries. Gold vs. Silver versions : The difference here is Incense spawns and certain species having an increased Shiny rate. See the full species list here.

: The difference here is Incense spawns and certain species having an increased Shiny rate. See the full species list here. Special Research: Ticketed players will receive this and can finish it at any time. It rewards a guaranteed Shiny Gyarados and a Celebi with the Fast Attack Magical Leaf.

Ticketed players will receive this and can finish it at any time. It rewards a guaranteed Shiny Gyarados and a Celebi with the Fast Attack Magical Leaf. Masterwork Research: This is rewarded to ticketed players went the Special Research is completed. It is meant to be completed over a long period of time and it rewards Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Apex Shadow Lugia who have stronger versions of their moves, which are already unlocked, and have different auras.

This is rewarded to ticketed players went the Special Research is completed. It is meant to be completed over a long period of time and it rewards Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Apex Shadow Lugia who have stronger versions of their moves, which are already unlocked, and have different auras. Battle Trainers at Poké Stops : Same as during the Kanto Tour.

: Same as during the Kanto Tour. Collection challenges: This will necessitate trading. These must be completed during the event.

This will necessitate trading. These must be completed during the event. 2KM Eggs: Pichu, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, Tyrogue, Smoochum, Elekid, and Magby for all players.

Pichu, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, Tyrogue, Smoochum, Elekid, and Magby for all players. Check the shop: Special bundles and freebies abound.

Special bundles and freebies abound. Johto Community Day moves : All Generation Two species that received a Community Day can get these legacy attacks when evolved during the event by any player.

: All Generation Two species that received a Community Day can get these legacy attacks when evolved during the event by any player. Bonuses: Extra Candy, Candy XL from raids, GO Snapshot Surprises, 1/4th Egg distance, in-game medal, and more.

Best of luck, Pokémon GO players!