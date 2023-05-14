Abbey Games Reveals Reus 2 Is Finally On The Way A decade later, Abbey Games and Firesquid Games have announced that Reus 2 will be coming to PC sometime soon.

Abbey Games and Firesquid Games revealed they have a sequel on the way, a decade in the making, with the reveal of Reus 2. It's been ten years this week since the original game was released, with the game still holding positive reviews, as you control giants roaming the planet who create things that the people below them need to survive. Based on the info and video below, it looks like the sequel will carry on that tradition with a ton of additional benefits and challenges. The game doesn't have a release window yet, but it will probably be out sometime before the end of 2023.

"In Reus 2, players can expect their giants to do much more than simply nurture planets for humanity's benefit. They will also explore the fate of humanity in the cosmos of their creation. With the game's civilization experiments, players can create multiple planets and explore how different human tribes react to the world that has been shaped for them. Players can also plan and discover strategic synergies within ecosystems, biomes, and between giants. Over time, players will discover more and more ways to bring life to their planets, with endless combinations of nature and different rosters of giants. As humanity evolves, it will be entirely up to players to help them uncover both the best and worst of their destinies. Players can choose to foster and shape human aspirations helping them achieve their goals, or pave a more difficult road. Featuring meta progression and an adaptive experience, it'll be up to players to decide what combination of challenging and relaxing gameplay they'd like. If something isn't to their liking, players can always start a new humanity."