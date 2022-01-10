Absol Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2022
The Mountains of Power event has brought forth Mega Aerodactyl in Mega Raids and Heatran in Tier Five raids, but that's not it. There is also a rotation of Tier Three raids that, with the right counters, can be defeated by well-prepared solo trainers. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Absol as a solo player in Pokémon GO.
Top Absol Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Absol counters as such:
- Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere
- Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Shadow Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Mega Beedrill: Bug Bite, X-Scissor
- Mega Lopunny: Low Kick, Focus Blast
- Shadow Granbull: Charm, Play Rough
- Terrakion: Smack Down, Sacred Sword
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Absol with efficiency.
- Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Heracross: Counter, Close Combat
- Zacian – Hero of Many Battles Form: Quick Attack, Play Rough
- Sirfetch'd: Counter, Close Combat
- Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast
- Togekiss: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Toxicroak: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Regigigas: Ground-type Hidden Power, Focus Blast
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Absol can be defeated by solo trainers, but to do so, you should be sure that you build a team using the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.
Shiny Odds
Absol can indeed be encountered in its Shiny form in Pokémon GO. It has a boosted Shiny rate of approximately one in 60. Happy raiding, fellow trainers!