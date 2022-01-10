Absol Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2022

The Mountains of Power event has brought forth Mega Aerodactyl in Mega Raids and Heatran in Tier Five raids, but that's not it. There is also a rotation of Tier Three raids that, with the right counters, can be defeated by well-prepared solo trainers. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Absol as a solo player in Pokémon GO.

Top Absol Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Absol counters as such:

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Shadow Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Beedrill: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Mega Lopunny: Low Kick, Focus Blast

Shadow Granbull: Charm, Play Rough

Terrakion: Smack Down, Sacred Sword

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Absol with efficiency.

Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Zacian – Hero of Many Battles Form: Quick Attack, Play Rough

Sirfetch'd: Counter, Close Combat

Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

Togekiss: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Toxicroak: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Regigigas: Ground-type Hidden Power, Focus Blast

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Absol can be defeated by solo trainers, but to do so, you should be sure that you build a team using the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Absol can indeed be encountered in its Shiny form in Pokémon GO. It has a boosted Shiny rate of approximately one in 60. Happy raiding, fellow trainers!