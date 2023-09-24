Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Abyss Fantasia, Dlu Studio, Gamera Games

Abyss Fantasia Announced For 2024 Release At Tokyo Game Show 2023

Dlu Studio and Gamera Games revealed at the 2023 Tokyo Game Show that their latest game, Abyss Fantasia, is coming out next year.

Indie developer Dlu Studio and publisher Gamera Games announced at the 2023 Tokyo Game Show that Abyss Fantasia will be released sometime in 2024. if you haven't seen the game yet, this is a hand-drawn fantasy adventure RPG, as you step into the life of a young girl named Yugari, who is considered "incomplete" as he heads off on her first journey. We got the trailer and info below as we now wait for a proper release date.

"Inspired by works like Made In Abyss and Ruina: The Ruined City, players will explore a massive hole in the central continent known as the "Abyss." The Abyss is a mysterious and dark place that impacts all who enter. Those with weaker wills may lose their sanity and transform into monsters. Despite its risks, the precious treasures of the Abyss continue to attract many adventurers who venture into its depths. Yugari will encounter various strange characters and events within the Abyss. Players will use a wide array of items to solve puzzles, make choices that impact other characters' fates, and influence the unfolding story in Abyss Fantasia. In confronting the dangerous and bizarre creatures of the Abyss, players will engage in battles using a variety of cards and odd items."

"The same cards can have different effects in various situations, making flexible use of cards and rich imagination key to victory. To avoid losing their sanity, players must return to the border town of "Cynthia" for supplies. Here, Yugari can prepare for her next Abyss exploration while interacting with the town's culture and people. Gather provisions, forge new equipment, and select your very own unique "relics" to assist in your exploration. The game features carefully hand-drawn scenes. As you delve into the Abyss, you will face strange and formidable monsters. Engage them with cards and relics, discovering unexpected effects from different combinations. The same card can take on various forms under different circumstances; wield them wisely and unleash your creativity to triumph in battle."

