Abyss Of Dungeons Drops Into Season Four Today

Abyss Of Dungeons has revealed a ton of new content available today, as the game enters Season Four on mobile devices this morning

Abyss of Dungeons, formerly known as Dark and Darker Mobile, has released a new update this morning, launching the game into Season Four. Krafton has added a number of new features, including a new difficulty level, a casual mode, new random dungeon layouts, and more. Plus several improvements that have been needed for a minute. We have the full dev notes below as the update is live right now.

Abyss of Dungeons – Season Four

Inferno – New Difficulty Level in The Forgotten Castle: A fiery new challenge emerges with the arrival of Inferno difficulty in the Forgotten Castle. Previously accessible via portal from Hell difficulty, Inferno is now directly selectable from the dungeon menu. Tread carefully — the toughest monsters and rarest loot await.

A fiery new challenge emerges with the arrival of Inferno difficulty in the Forgotten Castle. Previously accessible via portal from Hell difficulty, Inferno is now directly selectable from the dungeon menu. Tread carefully — the toughest monsters and rarest loot await. Casual Mode Introduced – PvE-Only Play: For those seeking a more relaxed experience, Casual Mode disables PvP while offering slightly reduced rewards. Explore and loot at your own pace without the looming threat of other adventurers.

For those seeking a more relaxed experience, Casual Mode disables PvP while offering slightly reduced rewards. Explore and loot at your own pace without the looming threat of other adventurers. Random Dungeon Layouts for Nightmare & Hell: Adapt or perish: dungeon structures now randomize with each run in Nightmare and Hell difficulties, forcing players to rethink strategies and routes every time.

Adapt or perish: dungeon structures now randomize with each run in Nightmare and Hell difficulties, forcing players to rethink strategies and routes every time. Buff for New & Returning Players: To ease onboarding, players identified as new or returning will receive a special 7-day buff that prevents loss of equipped gear on failed escapes in Normal, Hard, and Nightmare difficulties.

Additional Features & Improvements

Competitive Progression Systems: Weekly Leagues pit similarly ranked players against each other for tiered rewards, while Mission Road challenges and Hot Time events provide time-limited incentives for active play.

Weekly Leagues pit similarly ranked players against each other for tiered rewards, while Mission Road challenges and Hot Time events provide time-limited incentives for active play. Player Feedback & Performance Insight: A new death recap system shows what caused your demise — including specific skills, weapons, and hit zones — allowing for smarter plays and tactical adjustments.

A new death recap system shows what caused your demise — including specific skills, weapons, and hit zones — allowing for smarter plays and tactical adjustments. Streamlined Team Communication: Mark loot directly and share positions with your party more effectively using the new quick marker feature on items.

Mark loot directly and share positions with your party more effectively using the new quick marker feature on items. Improved Marketplace & Interface Usability: A redesigned UI with improved search filters, tooltips, and navigation make buying, selling, and tracking gear more intuitive than ever.

A redesigned UI with improved search filters, tooltips, and navigation make buying, selling, and tracking gear more intuitive than ever. Combat Balance & Optimization: Skill reworks, new high-efficiency items, and a training grounds revamp are joined by broad performance improvements to ensure smoother, more rewarding gameplay across a wide range of devices.

