Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Scyther

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of Scyther's current GO Snapshot Photobomb encounters, let's take a deep dive into the Mantis Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 123, Scyther is a pure Bug/Flying-type species from the Kanto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation One. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as the "Mantis Pokémon," this is what Scyther's Dex entry says:

Scyther is blindingly fast. Its blazing speed enhances the effectiveness of the twin scythes on its forearms. This Pokémon's scythes are so effective, they can slice through thick logs in one wicked stroke.

With the use of a Metal Coat, Scyther evolves into Scizor, which was introduced with the Johto Region in Generation Two. Scizor takes on the typing of Bug/Steel and is a terrific attacker with notoriously fast-charging moves in Pokémon GO.

For fans of the anime, Scyther has many appearances. Goh catches a Scyther in Working My Way Back to Mew! which he then uses in the Battle Frontier Flute Cup in Serving Up the Flute Cup! Other trainers, such as Tracey, Bugsy, and Yas have Scythers. Scyther appears prominently in Mewtwo Strikes Back and its 3D animation remake, Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution. That's just cracking the surface, though. The anime loves it some Scyther.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Scyther:

Red: With ninja-like agility and speed, it can create the illusion that there is more than one.

Blue: Leaps out of tall grass and slices prey with its scythes. The movement looks like that of a ninja.

Gold: It slashes through grass with its sharp scythes, moving too fast for the human eye to track. Silver: When it moves, it leaves only a blur. If it hides in grass, its protective colors make it invisible.

Platinum: The sharp scythes on its forearms become increasingly sharp by cutting through hard objects.

Moon: While young, they live together deep in the mountains, training themselves in how to fight with their scythes and move at high speeds.

Shield: If you come across an area in a forest where a lot of the trees have been cut down, what you've found is a Scyther's territory.