Access Denied: Escape Has Been Released For Consoles

Those looking for a new puzzler have an option on consoles, as Access Denied: Escape has been released on all three platforms

Article Summary Access Denied: Escape is now available on Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch.

Hack data vaults and solve puzzles to escape a high-tech lab.

Explore 30 unique data storage devices with varying challenges.

Engage with multiple devices and uncover the lab's hidden secrets.

Indie game developer Stately Snail and publisher Ratalaika Games have released their technological puzzler Access Denied: Escape for consoles this week. The game has already been out since July 2023 on PC, as players are presented with a puzzle game where they have to hack data vaults with various challenges and interact with a series of different devices in order to escape. The console version looks to provide players with the full game and all of the updates and bug fixes released to date. Enjoy the trailer as it's out now on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

Access Denied: Escape

In the future, people no longer trust computer networks and prefer to use physical devices to store important information. You are a professional hacker of such Data Vaults. However, your latest job didn't go according to plan, and you're now locked in a scientist's laboratory. In order to escape, you need to not only complete the work, but also uncover the secret of this place. Access Denied: Escape is a 3D device-hacking puzzle game. Unlock the Data Vault, examine the devices around you, and use the notes to learn about events that took place here.

The data storage devices used within the game are presented as real-world physical objects, each of which has various mechanisms that you must bypass to uncover the data from within. Each puzzle is presented in its own unique way and has its own original style, meaning that no two puzzles have a similar solution. Use your wits and powers of observation to discover the secret hidden within the walls of this laboratory. After all, it's the only way you can get out of here alive!

Explore the lab in first-person view;

30 Data Vaults that you must hack;

Various devices and mechanisms that you can interact with;

Explore the surroundings and the notes left behind to uncover the mystery of this place.

