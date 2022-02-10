Square Enix Announces The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story

Square Enix had an interesting game reveal this week as they announced the new live-action-mystery title The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story. This one is going to be more of an interactive tale in which you will be immersed in solving the crime with full-motion videos telling the story and you decide how the case will end up going. The game will come with four stories, each from a different time period going back 100 years all the way to the present day. You can pre-order the game right now for PC via Steam, with pre-orders coming soon for PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. Those who purchase the game before the release date of May 19th, 2022 will receive the base game, a behind-the-scenes featurette, and a mini soundtrack composed by Yuki Hayashi (the mind behind the music of Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai), Daiki Okuno, Ryoshi Takagi, Shuichiro Fukuhiro, and Shogo Yamashiro.

Directed by Koichiro Ito (Metal Gear Solid V) and produced by Junichi Ehara (NieR:Automata), The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story centers around the ill-fated Shijima family, who have experienced a chain of inexplicable deaths in their family over the past century. Players will take on the role of mystery novelist, Haruka Kagami and use their powers of deductions to uncover the truth behind four murder cases that have taken place in the Shijima household over the last one hundred years. Take on this accessible mystery story, uncover the truth of the case and reveal the culprit!

Yasuhito Tachibana, producer of Netflix's The Naked Director serves as Cinematographer and Scenario Director on The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story, taking visual storytelling to a new level with high-quality cinematography and thrilling live-action gameplay. Players will be immersed into an authentically traditional Japanese story where they will transcend time across different eras of Japan while collecting information scattered throughout each era to uncover the truth behind the ill-fated Shijima family and solve an age-old mystery.

The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story features compelling performances from Nanami Sakuraba as the games' protagonist, Haruka Kagami and Yuta Hiraoka as Eiji Shijima, the second son of the Shijima family who returns home to help unravel the mystery behind his ill-fated family. A cast of talented Japanese actors bring this enigmatic Japanese adventure to life, depicting an array of characters throughout each period setting.