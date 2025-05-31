Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Achilles: Survivor, Dark Point Games

Achilles: Survivor Announces Console Release Date

Achilles: Survivor has been confirmed for a console release, as the game will arrive for Xbox and PlayStation when the full version comes out

Article Summary Achilles: Survivor launches on Xbox and PlayStation in the second half of 2025

Sequel to Achilles: Legends Untold, continuing the mythological action RPG saga

Features survival, bullet heaven gameplay with traps, fortifications, and meta progression

Play as Achilles or other survivors, battling diverse bosses and hordes across unique biomes

Indie game developer and publisher Dark Point Games confirmed that the latest entry in their action RPG series Achilles: Survivor, will be coming to consoles. If you're not already aware, the game is a direct sequel to Achilles: Legends Untold, which was released in Early Access clear back in late January for PC. Now it looks like they're finally ready to bring the game over to consoles, as both Xbox and PlayStation players will be getting the game when they do the full launch. When that's going to happen is still unclear, as the latest trailer for the game (which we have for you here) says it's coming out in the second half of 2025.

Achilles: Survivor

Following the end of the Trojan War, Hades, the god of death, resurrected Achilles to use him in his plots against the other gods. Once his plans came to fruition, Hades claimed Achilles' soul and cast him into Tartarus—the underworld of the dead. Yet, Achilles managed to break free, liberating the souls of many other beings, known as survivors, in the process—including those who had fallen by his own hand. Infuriated by this act of defiance, Hades unleashed legions of creatures and allies to hunt down the escapees, swearing to pursue them until the last one was captured. Step into the shoes of Achilles or one of the many survivors freed from Tartarus and engage in a desperate struggle with high stakes.

Survival Bullet Heaven With Building Mechanics: Expand your arsenal with traps and fortifications.

Expand your arsenal with traps and fortifications. Diverse Characters: Choose from numerous heroes, each with unique combat powers.

Choose from numerous heroes, each with unique combat powers. Dynamic Action: Slay thousands of enemies, develop your character, and return stronger.

Slay thousands of enemies, develop your character, and return stronger. Various Bosses & Enemies : Face powerful bosses and hundreds of enemy types in different biomes.

: Face powerful bosses and hundreds of enemy types in different biomes. Meta Progression: Return from each expedition with treasures that make you even stronger

