Dire Wolf Digital Announces Dune: Imperium For Pre-Order

Some awesome news for Dune fans as Dire Wolf Digital will be putting their upcoming game Dune: Imperium up for pre-order. The game has been inspired by the upcoming film of the same name from Legendary Entertainment and is the first original Dune board game in nearly 40 years. As you might suspect, a lot of the game revolves around the storyline from the books, but primarily focuses on what you've learned from the film. So not so much on the never-ending quest for spice and more on the story of the people living on this harsh landscape. Dune: Imperium will be available for pre-order from October 29th with a couple of options as you can buy the regular board game for $50 or you can go all-out (to a degree) and get the optional Deluxe Upgrade Pack for $55, which you can see below. For those of you who decide to pre-order, the game will ship sometime in December so you'll have it for the holidays. Those of you who don't will have to wait a little longer as it will end up in game shops sometime in Q1 2020.

Enhance your Dune: Imperium experience with the Deluxe Upgrade Pack! This cosmetic expansion upgrades the components of the base game for a more immersive experience. The contents come in an oversized box with plastic storage trays that store the whole game (including room for sleeved cards). Dispatch cunning agents to further your plans. Send loyal troops into battle on Arrakis. Employ the Mentat to outsmart your rivals. Claim the Alliances of the most powerful factions in the Imperium. With 65 beautifully sculpted miniatures figures and a hefty coin to bestow upon the first player, your game will be fit for an Emperor.