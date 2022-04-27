Action-Adventure RPG Arto Receives First Gameplay Trailer

Indie developer and publisher OrionGames has released the first gameplay trailer for their upcoming Action-Adventure RPG, Arto. This trailer really shows off the way the game works when it comes to using colors and art to tell a story as you explore a broken landscape that is devoid of life or even pigment. It's a pretty cool way to demonstrate how the game's mechanics work in the third-person view while also showing off the world in which the game is set. At the moment, the game doesn't really have an official release date beyond 2022, even though everywhere says December 1st. While we wait for the team of figure out when they're going to publish this one, enjoy the trailer and more info on the game below.

Arto is an action role-playing experience that paints a new path. Featuring action-packed combat, an arsenal of weapons to unlock and upgrade, and epic bosses to defeat, Arto invites you to explore strange biomes with their own unique visual styles, to piece together the mysteries of a broken world. With an impressive arsenal of weapons to wield and upgrade paths to use, Arto sees players battle challenging enemies and banish brutal bosses in intense hack n' slash encounters as they take on vividly colored beasts or battle adversaries drenched in shadow. From pixel to pop-art and everything in between, each of Arto's six worlds have their own unique themes, playstyles, visual perspectives, challenges and bosses. As you adventure through, each of these locations becomes a kaleidoscope of color one step at a time. With a branching narrative and a variety endings, multiple weapons and character upgrades as well as a cast of vibrant characters, Arto invites players to uncover the mysteries of the Chromaclysm, a past event that shattered the world and leached all color.