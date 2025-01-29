Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Red Square Games, Sancticide, Sylen Studio

Action Roguelite RPG Sancticide Reveals Early Access Date

Sancticide has been confirmed for an Early Access on Steasm, as the acrtion roguelite RPG game will arrive in mid-February

Article Summary Sancticide, a roguelite RPG by Sylen Studio, hits Steam Early Access on February 12.

Play as Ezechiel, a sin collector, battling through a world set in the biblical Apocalypse.

Engage in intense combat blending arena fighter dynamics with modern action mechanics.

Customize your character with sacred weapons and unique abilities to conquer end-times chaos.

Indie game developer Sylen Studio and publisher Red Square Games have revealed the Early Access release date for Sancticide. If you haven't seen this game yet, this is an action roguelite RPG with a focus on melee combat, set in a world of the biblical Apocalypse. You play as Ezechiel, a "sin collector" in service of Them at The Top, who has been charged with scouring the lands to eviscerate and destroy the worst of the worst in this terrible era. The game will be released for Early Access on Steam on February 12.

Sancticide

Become Ezechiel, the sin collector in service of Them at The Top, as he makes his way through the remains of our world during the End Times. It is the Apocalypse taken to the very letter, and his job is to eradicate sin and filth for the glory of God. Find out if a human being can endure such a fate. The unique, twisted setting serves as a backdrop to the tale of Ezechiel – a fresh recruit to the Sin Collector Corps, haunted by remorse and guilt as he embarks on one of his most important missions yet. Explore the unforgiving world in which death is not the end but merely another beginning.

Dynamic Dueling in the End Times : dive into battles that blend old-school arena fighter intensity with modern third-person action mechanics fueled by the chaos of the biblical end times.

: dive into battles that blend old-school arena fighter intensity with modern third-person action mechanics fueled by the chaos of the biblical end times. Strategic Chaos : use the scorched remnants of the world to your advantage—slam enemies into hellish hazards, crush them with debris, and reshape the battlefield to survive.

: use the scorched remnants of the world to your advantage—slam enemies into hellish hazards, crush them with debris, and reshape the battlefield to survive. Heavenly Arsenal : Wield sacred melee weapons, unholy ranged gear, and the divine power of "Purple" to craft a combat style worthy of a Sin Collector in the apocalypse.

: Wield sacred melee weapons, unholy ranged gear, and the divine power of "Purple" to craft a combat style worthy of a Sin Collector in the apocalypse. Build the character best suited to your playstyle by experimenting with various skills and abilities and customizing the weapons.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!