Action Roguelite RPG Wildkeepers Rising Announced For Steam

Wildkeepers Rising, whioch is being promoted as "Vampire Survivors meets Pokémon," was announced today with a reveal trailer

Article Summary Wildkeepers Rising is a roguelite RPG where you tame and train Guardians to defeat monster hordes.

Blends Bullet Heaven gameplay with creature collecting for powerful combos and unique synergies.

Hand-drawn art inspired by Hayao Miyazaki and Akira Toriyama brings whimsical creatures to life.

Unlock new Guardians and RPG elements to enhance gameplay and explore a rich fantasy world.

Indie game developer and publisher Lioncode Games has revealed the new game in the works with the roguelite action RPG Wildkeepers Rising. The team describes the game as "Vampire Survivors meets Pokémon," as players will wander into the vast works fighting off monsters while collecting creatures at the same time. You'll then use the creatures you collect as allies to fend off ever-growing hordes of enemies as the challenges become tougher. However, many of the creatures you collect come with their own set of skills and abilities that will make things easier for you and allow you to pull off some amazing combos. Provided you can keep them all alive, as they'll also be attacked. We have more info and the reveal trailer here, as we're waiting to hear about a release window.

Wildkeepers Rising

Wildkeepers Rising is a roguelite RPG bullet heaven where you'll tame and train a diverse team of Guardian beasts to destroy the invading monster hordes. The game blends the ever-growing power curve of a Bullet Heaven with the compulsive fun of a creature collector. While the Guardians attack automatically alongside your Wildkeeper, they also have powerful specials you can trigger with the push of a button. Wield weapons and command monster buddies in a casual yet endlessly satisfying survivor-like. Tame a team of whimsical Guardians and decimate an endless onslaught of enemies in this hand-drawn indie adventure inspired by fantasy and anime classics. With hand-drawn art inspired by Hayao Miyazaki and Akira Toriyama, these creatures brim with personality, featuring stylish designs inspired by the art of Studio Ghibli, The Dark Crystal, and Dragon Ball.

Bullet Heaven: Shred thousands of monsters in bullet heaven runs

Shred thousands of monsters in bullet heaven runs Creature Collector: Discover, tame, and train magical beasts

Discover, tame, and train magical beasts Runs & Builds: Create team synergies with different Guardians

Create team synergies with different Guardians Roguelike Runs: Take runs with different Wildkeepers wielding different weapons

Take runs with different Wildkeepers wielding different weapons Progression: Unlock new Guardians and items and make them stronger between runs

Unlock new Guardians and items and make them stronger between runs RPG Elements: Discover a rich world of fantasy heroes and magical monsters.

