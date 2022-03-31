Action Sci-Fi Title XEL Is Coming To PC & Consoles This Summer

Assemble Entertainment announced this week they're going to be releasing their upcoming game XEL for PC and consoles over the Summer. The sci-fi adventure game developed by Tony Roar is literally designed to harken back to classic Legend Of Zelda games with a lot of stuff that people who love those titles would appreciate. You'll be exploring distant lands trying to solve puzzles and finding out what happened to the main character as she has washed ashore with no memory. You can check out the latest gameplay trailer down below as we're now waiting to see when it will drop on PC for GOG and Steam as well as Nintendo Switch.

A wondrous 3D sci-fi fantasy, XEL follows an amnesiac protagonist named Reid, who finds herself shipwrecked on a mystifying planet with no memory of who she is or where she's from. During her quest, Reid will meet a cast of charming characters, engage in thrilling top-down dungeon-clearing combat, and of course, find and upgrade a whole arsenal of valuable items and tools — some of which may help her jump through space and time itself. As Reid delves deeper into the mysteries surrounding the world of XEL, she discovers an endless cycle of peril. Does she have the strength and courage to end the cycle for good, or will she too become trapped? Old School Meets New School: Retro meets modern in a classic top-down 3D action-adventure featuring a well-crafted and fun combat system comprised of, dodging, parrying, and clever gadgets.

A Timeless Audiovisual Experience: Composed by Gidon Wolff, XEL offers a timeless soundtrack complemented by vibrant visuals, handcrafted by a passionate indie team.