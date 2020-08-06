Activision Announces New Additions Coming To Crash Bandicoot 4

During today's State of Play livestream, Activision and Toys For Bob revealed a number of new additions coming to Crash Bandicoot 4. Chief among them is a new mode called N-Verted Mode, in which you will be playing a Bumpa-berry fueled mirror land made up of neon wastelands, old-timey film sets that allow you to mess with the speed via a crank, and other variations. What's more, many characters will be returning to the series including Dingodile, several unlockable skins will be available at launch, and PS4/PS5 players will also get several additional time-shattering skins upon reaching the Dimensional Map. You can read more about it below from the devs as they released more details after the video went live, along with the latest trailer.

Crash and Coco will also be joined by new playable characters at key points on their journey to save the multiverse. In addition to already revealed Neo Cortex, enter fan-favorite Dingodile – half dingo, half crocodile – as a playable character for the first time in the platform adventure games! After Crash Bandicoot: Warped, Dingodile hung up his old flamethrower-rocket launcher combo and retired from a life of villainy. But now he's back with unfinished business, falling through space and time into another dimension where his adventure to return home begins. Further customizing the bandicoot experience, Toys for Bob is revealing unlockable skins for Crash and Coco that will be unlocked by players that earn gems and complete challenges throughout the game. These all-new skins are totally cosmetic, giving bandicoots dozens of costumes and wacky outfits to wear across levels while showing off their achievements, adding another level of zaniness to the N. Sane nature of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time. From pirate garb, to space suits, to unicorn onesies, dinosaur scales and more – you'll need serious skills to unlock every skin in the game! Arriving first on PlayStation are two additional sets of skins for Crash and Coco awarded automatically after players complete the second level of the game and access the Dimensional Map. These skins, dubbed "Marsupus Erectus" and "Serious Upgrade," will be available on other platforms no earlier than December 31, 2021.

"This is the first new game in the Crash Bandicoot series in more than a decade, so we felt it was important to introduce a brand-new style of play," said Paul Yan, Chief Creative Officer and Co-Studio Head at Toys for Bob. "We teamed up with our good friends at Beenox to help us develop N. Verted mode, and they brought all of the same passion and expertise that went into the amazing Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled." "Toys for Bob has pulled out all the stops modernizing this classic franchise, from bringing to life visually stunning worlds, to creating a wide breadth of content and new ways to play, like N. Verted mode and additional playable characters," said Michelle Bresaw, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing at Activision. "We're confident this is a sequel fans have been waiting for, staying true to the franchise, while also bringing a fresh, new experience."