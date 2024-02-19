Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Beat The Beats, Parallel Circles

Beat The Beats Confirmed For Release At Month's End

Parallel Circles have confirmed their new VR rhythm boxing game Beat The Beats will be released in a couple of weeks for PSVR2.

Article Summary "Beat The Beats" VR rhythm boxing game set to launch on PSVR2 on February 27.

Steam VR and Meta Quest to receive game this Summer; more dates pending confirmation.

Immersive VR experience with natural boxing moves and electrifying musical levels.

Featuring global leaderboards, daily challenges, and unlockable content for lasting fun.

VR developer and publisher Parallel Circles has confirmed the official release date for their rhythm boxing title Beat The Beats. The game was literally announced last month as they have created a new boxing title where you punch in tune to the rhythm. We now know the game will be out on PSVR on February 27, while the Steam VR and Meta Quest versions will be released later this Summer. We have an updated trailer for the game here as we now wait for the other dates to be confirmed.

Beat The Beats

It means absolutely nothing if you don't have that swing, jab, or the finesse of that left hook! Enter Beat the Beats – the boxing rhythm VR game where you throw punches but you can't fight the rhythm. Use actual boxing moves like crosses, rolls, and uppercuts to blast your way through a series of electrifying musical levels and climb the leaderboards. Unlock new genres, complete daily challenges, and build your skill in rhythm boxing. For the serious competitor, there's also an extra challenging B-Side for each track that will make you sweat to master. Beat the Beats is a fun and fresh boxing experience for both greenhorns and champions! Boxing in a game has never felt this natural. The way Beat the Beats sends obstacles towards you will let you make in-ring moves as if you've always known them. The 1st person VR perspective, the pumping soundtrack, and the simple but deep mechanics will make you the center of a delightful immersive experience.

Learn natural boxing moves like jab, hook, uppercut, rolls, and block!

Get moving with a workout that doesn't feel like work!

Compare your skills in global leaderboards and beat daily challenges!

Unlock new genres and B-sides!

Keep things fresh with daily mixes!

A fun, immersive experience with plenty of depth for the dedicated rhythm champion!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!