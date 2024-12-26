Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Asfalia: Fear, Funtomata

Adventure Title Asfalia: Fear Arrives On Steam This January

Asfalia: Fear, an all-new 2D point-and-click adventure game, has confirmed its release date for PC and Mac via Steam this January

Article Summary Discover Asfalia: Fear, arriving on Steam January 14, for PC and Mac with classic point-and-click gameplay.

Join Charlie and Lily in a hand-drawn world where emotions come alive with puzzles and quirky characters.

Find collectible stickers and play mini-games for extra challenges in this family-friendly adventure.

Enjoy immersive storytelling with fully voiced characters in both English and French.

Indie game developer and publisher Funtomata confirmed the release date for their new adventure game, Asfalia: Fear, as it arrives this January. In case you haven't seen this one yet, this is a classic point-and-click game where you play a kid who has become lost in a magical realm and now must find their way out. You get puzzles, fun characters, a companion, and more in what feels like a genuine throwback to the genre with modern mechanics and a fun art style. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game drops on January 14 for Steam on PC and Mac.

Asfalia: Fear

Asfalia: Fear is a 2D point-and-click adventure game, filled with fun minigames, set in a unique and colourful world inspired by Alice in Wonderland. You play as Charlie, a child lost inside of Asfalia, a world where emotions come alive. Charlie's puppies have disappeared, and a growing shadow is causing all sorts of troubles. Players will navigate the magical realm of Asfalia, helping Charlie and his fiery companion, Lily, solve puzzles, engage in light-hearted conversation with a cast of quirky characters, and uncover hidden objects. Along the way, collectible stickers and engaging mini-games add layers of fun and challenge. Asfalia: Fear is perfect for children and families looking for a heartwarming tale that combines emotional depth with playful adventure.

Explore a unique world – Traverse Asfalia, a realm born from a child's inner world of emotions, depicted through captivating hand-drawn 2D artwork.

Engage in a classic point-and-click gameplay with a modern twist.

Engage in a classic point-and-click gameplay with a modern twist. Interactive Storytelling – Experience a rich narrative where each interaction helps Charlie overcome personal fears, featuring a storyline that resonates with both kids and adults.

– Experience a rich narrative where each interaction helps Charlie overcome personal fears, featuring a storyline that resonates with both kids and adults. Collectible Stickers – Discover and collect beautiful stickers throughout the game world, providing replayability through an objective beyond the story.

– Discover and collect beautiful stickers throughout the game world, providing replayability through an objective beyond the story. Fun Mini-Games – Enjoy a variety of replayable mini-games to discover along your journey, enhancing the overall gameplay experience.

– Enjoy a variety of replayable mini-games to discover along your journey, enhancing the overall gameplay experience. Fully Voiced Characters – Delight in a fully voiced cast of professional French and English actors, breathing life into the story and allowing for a complete immersion.

– Delight in a fully voiced cast of professional French and English actors, breathing life into the story and allowing for a complete immersion. Family Friendly – Designed for children and for anyone's inner child. Asfalia brings back the meaning of "Family Entertainment".

