Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ,

Adventure Title Asfalia: Fear Arrives On Steam This January

Asfalia: Fear, an all-new 2D point-and-click adventure game, has confirmed its release date for PC and Mac via Steam this January

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Discover Asfalia: Fear, arriving on Steam January 14, for PC and Mac with classic point-and-click gameplay.
  • Join Charlie and Lily in a hand-drawn world where emotions come alive with puzzles and quirky characters.
  • Find collectible stickers and play mini-games for extra challenges in this family-friendly adventure.
  • Enjoy immersive storytelling with fully voiced characters in both English and French.

Indie game developer and publisher Funtomata confirmed the release date for their new adventure game, Asfalia: Fear, as it arrives this January. In case you haven't seen this one yet, this is a classic point-and-click game where you play a kid who has become lost in a magical realm and now must find their way out. You get puzzles, fun characters, a companion, and more in what feels like a genuine throwback to the genre with modern mechanics and a fun art style. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game drops on January 14 for Steam on PC and Mac.

Adventure Title Asfalia: Fear Arrives On Steam This January
Credit: Funtomata

Asfalia: Fear

Asfalia: Fear is a 2D point-and-click adventure game, filled with fun minigames, set in a unique and colourful world inspired by Alice in Wonderland. You play as Charlie, a child lost inside of Asfalia, a world where emotions come alive. Charlie's puppies have disappeared, and a growing shadow is causing all sorts of troubles. Players will navigate the magical realm of Asfalia, helping Charlie and his fiery companion, Lily, solve puzzles, engage in light-hearted conversation with a cast of quirky characters, and uncover hidden objects. Along the way, collectible stickers and engaging mini-games add layers of fun and challenge. Asfalia: Fear is perfect for children and families looking for a heartwarming tale that combines emotional depth with playful adventure.

  • Explore a unique world – Traverse Asfalia, a realm born from a child's inner world of emotions, depicted through captivating hand-drawn 2D artwork.
  • A Point-and-Click Adventure ​ – Engage in a classic point-and-click gameplay with a modern twist.
  • Interactive Storytelling – Experience a rich narrative where each interaction helps Charlie overcome personal fears, featuring a storyline that resonates with both kids and adults.
  • Collectible Stickers – Discover and collect beautiful stickers throughout the game world, providing replayability through an objective beyond the story.
  • Fun Mini-Games – Enjoy a variety of replayable mini-games to discover along your journey, enhancing the overall gameplay experience.
  • Fully Voiced Characters – Delight in a fully voiced cast of professional French and English actors, breathing life into the story and allowing for a complete immersion.
  • Family Friendly – Designed for children and for anyone's inner child. Asfalia brings back the meaning of "Family Entertainment".

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Gavin SheehanAbout Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, Threads, and Hive, for random pictures and musings.
twitterfacebookinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.