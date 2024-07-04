Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: agatha christie, Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders

Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders Released For Xbox & PlayStation

Microids has brought Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders Released over to current-gen consoles as the game has been released today.

Article Summary Agatha Christie's The ABC Murders now available on PS5 & Xbox Series X|S.

Become Hercule Poirot and solve a classic mystery in 4K or 1080p visuals.

Engage in examinations, puzzles, and brain deductions to catch the killer.

Use Poirot's Timeline to piece together clues and solve the chilling case.

Microids has released Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders this week for current-gen consoles, as you can get the game right now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game will throw you back into the footsteps of the world-famous detective Hercule Poirot as you dive into one of the more well-known investigations he has been a part of. You will attempt to solve this chilling mystery and unmask a mysterious killer at the heart of it all. This is the complete edition of the game presented in both 4K at 30 FPS or 1080p at 60 FPS, with several visual enhancements for an improved immersive experience.

Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders

The ABC Murders is an adventure and investigation game adapted from the classic Agatha Christie novel. The player embodies the famous Hercule Poirot in a 3rd person perspective adventure game packed with mysteries. Once again, the private detective will find himself up against a mysterious opponent who goes by the name of "ABC." Your intelligence will never have been so challenged! You will have to explore many crime scenes in various cities set in beautiful surroundings across the United Kingdom. Leave no stone unturned when it comes to cross-examinations and deadly puzzles! Observe, question, and explore everything possible in order to make the smartest deductions and understand the murderer's plans!

Examinations: The player can collect information by examining suspects and paying attention to what they say, how they say it, and how they feel.

The player can collect information by examining suspects and paying attention to what they say, how they say it, and how they feel. Puzzles: The player will have to solve puzzles in order to obtain more clues.

The player will have to solve puzzles in order to obtain more clues. Brain Deductions: Depending on the clues collected, the player will be able to make deductions and find out more about the murderer.

Depending on the clues collected, the player will be able to make deductions and find out more about the murderer. Timeline: As the player draws conclusions and progresses through the story, he can use Poirot's Timeline. This means that Hercule Poirot can build a timeline with all the relevant events revealed during the investigation.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!