DNF Duel Adds New Character Nen Master In Latest Update

Nexon recently released a brand new update for DNF Duel that included a new character, as you can now play as Nen Master.

Nen Master harnesses elemental powers for dynamic combat and devastating combos.

The Grand Balance patch arrives, boosting character HP and adding combat effects.

As the fifth DLC character, Nen Master expands the engaging DNF Duel roster.

Nexon has released a brand new update this week for DNF Duel this month, as they have added a brand new character to the roster with Nen Master. As it has been with previous DLC characters, Nen Master brings with her a different kind of skillset, as she uses the elements to her advantage in the heat of the battle while also being able to pull off devastating combos. She comes in with an overall update to the game that adds some improvements and bug fixes, as well as a number of pay options for players to get additional content. You can read more about the character below.

DNF Duel – Nen Master

A master of the elements who fights with bursts of kinetic energy and martial arts skills. As the fifth DLC character, Nen Master is an overwhelming force who brings her charming flare to the online game. Nen Master is the latest addition in a stacked lineup of characters in the widely popular DNF Duel, which preserves the essence of the cherished RPG Dungeon Fighter Online in its evolution to a 2.5D action-fighting experience. Featuring dynamic gameplay driven by satisfying combos, DNF Duel players harness distinctive character abilities and create sophisticated strategies to outwit, outplay and downright beat up their opponents to attain mastery of the Ultimate Will.

Nen Master's "Nen" manifests as she draws symbols mid-air, allowing her to deal devastating combos. Nen Master's Awakening Skill summons and forms two dragons that attack opponents at once, causing mass destruction on the battlefield. Her reach also increases when her normal attack is enhanced by MP skill, and she inflicts white damage even when guarded. The Grand Balance patch will also make its debut alongside Nen Master. This new patch increases every character's HP and enhances their fighting styles with various effects.

