Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, warcraft

World of Warcraft Reveals The War Within: Ghosts of K'aresh

Blizzard held a special devstream this week going over World of Warcraft - The War Within: Ghosts of K’aresh, discussing the new content

Article Summary Explore K'aresh, a shattered new zone revealed in World of Warcraft: The War Within's Ghosts of K'aresh update.

Tazavesh, the Veiled Market returns as the main player hub and a Mythic+ dungeon, run by the Brokers.

Players acquire Reshii Wraps, an artifact cloak granting Ethereal abilities needed to survive K'aresh.

Season 3 introduces the Manaforge: Omega raid, Eco-Dome Al'dani dungeon, and the Archival Assault delve.

Blizzard Entertainment held a dev stream this week, revealing more info about the next World of Warcraft – The War Within update. The team discussed Version 11.2, better known as Ghosts of K'aresh, which will take you to a new zone called K'aresh filled with all sorts of new places to explore, enemies to fight, and other cool additions to the game. We have the video for you above, along with dev notes below, as you can read the full details in their latest blog.

World of Warcraft – The War Within: Ghosts of K'aresh

New Zone: K'aresh A fragmented world that spans multiple fractured islands, this once-thriving world shows hints of its former glory where the Ethereals have worked to maintain some semblance of life.

New Player Hub: Tazavesh, the Veiled Market The Brokers return and they are bringing their market with them, out of the Shadowlands and into K'aresh. (Yes, it will also return as a Mythic+ dungeon).

New Upgradeable Gear Item: Reshii Wraps (artifact cloak) To exist on K'aresh, and even to thwart security systems of the new raid, players will not only need to think like an Ethereal, but in some cases, will need to BE one. This artifact cloak will enable players to take on an energy form to see the world through an Ethereal's eyes.

Season 3: New Raid, Dungeon, Delve and more Manaforge: Omega : A new 8-boss raid , the champions of Azeroth must make their way through Manaforge: Omega to stop the resurrection of Dimensius (Spoiler: they don't which makes for an insanely epic encounter in the raid). Eco-Dome Al'dani: A 3-boss dungeon, players will need to confront a group of Wastelanders who have learned of this secret eco-dome and invaded it. Archival Assault: A delve that invites players to return to the Azure Vault in the Azure Span of the Dragon Isles.



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!