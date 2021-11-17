Age Of Empires IV Reveals Roadmap For Updates

Xbox Game Studios revealed this week a new update has been launched in Age Of Empires IV, and revealed a roadmap for more. The latest patch takes care of a number of issues within the game, while also making some quick improvements to a few areas. However, the bigger news was the plans for the next months in which they plan to add a ton of new content that will keep you buys ruling everything you can. You can read the notes for winter down below, and check out the full details here.

Make the choice to turn on and view in-game player scores! Based on community feedback, we've made the decision to implement in-game scores for those who wish to have them. We know that using this feature can change the way you choose to play the game, and so we want to empower you to make the choice for yourself – starting with our Winter 2021 update, you'll be able to enable in-game player score on a case-by-case basis for custom lobby multiplayer and skirmish matches.

Based on community feedback, we've made the decision to implement in-game scores for those who wish to have them. We know that using this feature can change the way you choose to play the game, and so we want to empower you to make the choice for yourself – starting with our Winter 2021 update, you'll be able to enable in-game player score on a case-by-case basis for custom lobby multiplayer and skirmish matches. We've moved the Chinese Dynasty button and user interface to a less prominent position on the screen. You'll now find it in the lower left-hand corner.

You'll now find it in the lower left-hand corner. The ability to view the map post-match is something you've asked for, and we've begun to make changes to allow you to do just that. Starting with the Winter 2021 update, you'll be able to pan across the map of a completed match after finishing up your game – we'll be looking to fold in additional options to allow you to easily switch back and forth between the completed map view and post-game stats in Spring 2022.

and we've begun to make changes to allow you to do just that. Starting with the Winter 2021 update, you'll be able to pan across the map of a completed match after finishing up your game – we'll be looking to fold in additional options to allow you to easily switch back and forth between the completed map view and post-game stats in Spring 2022. Refinements made to the in-game mini-map to improve readability are also coming in Winter 2021. Improvements include reducing the size of icons, ensuring the Wonder icon on the mini-map matches the icon displayed in the HUD, increasing the size of the Primary Town Center in comparison to other Landmarks, and adjusting the color of certain resources.