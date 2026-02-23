Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bun Muen, Kwalee, Shift at Midnight

Shift At Midnight Releases a Steam Next Fest Demo

Manage the night shioft at a gas station where not everyone is who they seem as Shift At Midnight has a free demo out this week

Article Summary Shift At Midnight launches a free Steam Next Fest demo with unique horror gas station management gameplay.

Play online co-op with up to four players, balancing store duties and uncovering sinister doppelgangers.

Interrogate customers, set traps, and survive as monsters threaten your shift in this eerie indie adventure.

Each shift is randomly generated, ensuring a new and suspenseful challenge every night with friends.

Solo indie game developer Bun Muen, along with publisher Kwalee, has launched a free demo for their latest game, Shift At Midnight. The game is a bit of a fun horror oddity as you'll work with three other players in online co-op across randomly generated shifts at a gas station, partially as employees but secretly as detectives investigating customers who come through, as some of them pretend to be human. We have mroe details and a trailer here as the demo is available now as part of Steam Next Fest until March 2.

Shift At Midnight

Managing a gas station is tough work, keep your stock shelves full and sell enough products to meet your quota each night, take deliveries and keep your store nice and clean. Oh, and make sure to interrogate each customer as you serve – as some are not human and are in fact doppelgangers – miss one and they will return later that shift to try and kill you and your friends… Execute on site if you think they are not human – just be sure to clean up after. If you mess up, be prepared to set traps, barricade the doors, and hide as the doppelgangers return as horrible monsters.

Manage Your Gas Station: Stock the shelves, take deliveries, keep your store clean and serve customers. Each shift is randomly generated… meaning no two shifts are the same.

Stock the shelves, take deliveries, keep your store clean and serve customers. Each shift is randomly generated… meaning no two shifts are the same. Not All Customers Are Human: Managing a gas station these days also means you have to be a detective… You may ask each customer 5 questions, examine their ID, cross-check their details in the computer, and observe their behaviour. Make sure they are human before you let them leave, or they will come back…

Managing a gas station these days also means you have to be a detective… You may ask each customer 5 questions, examine their ID, cross-check their details in the computer, and observe their behaviour. Make sure they are human before you let them leave, or they will come back… Board Up, Lay Traps and Hide: If a creature manages to leave the store, all hell breaks loose. Barricade the doors, place traps, and find a place to hide. Survival is no longer guaranteed.

If a creature manages to leave the store, all hell breaks loose. Barricade the doors, place traps, and find a place to hide. Survival is no longer guaranteed. Better With Friends: Multiplayer is where the game thrives, work together or at least be together… proximity chat enhances the experience.

