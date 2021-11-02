Aim Lab Developer Acquires ProGuides To Build New Platform

An interesting acquisition was announced this morning as Statespace, the developer behind Aim Lab, has officially acquired ProGuides. The terms of the deal were not immediately revealed, but what we do know about it is that the company is aiming to make a new system that will be "the ultimate performance training platform". Which is about as much info as they released about it today, so while the promise of it sounds like something amazing, the fact is they just barely acquired the company and probably don't have firm plans in motion just yet. We got quotes and a little more info about the acquisition below from today's reveal.

Coming weeks after Statespace's $50M C funding round, the ProGuides acquisition will further the company's mission to build Statespace's existing pro-coaching offering and Aim Lab performance training offering into the world's best platform to help players improve their skill at the games they love. Since launch, ProGuides has paid its video game coaches over $2,000,000 as part of the rapidly expanding creator economy and is one of the top coaching destinations for gamers looking to learn from the pros.

"Our vision is to create a singular platform that allows everyone to get better at, and better enjoy, the games that they love," said Statespace founder and CEO, Wayne Mackey. "Acquiring ProGuides allows us to continue to build the ultimate performance training platform for player improvement by combining both live and asynchronous training experiences via our existing Aim Lab product. We truly believe the sum is greater than the individual parts and are beyond excited to show you what comes next."

"We founded ProGuides with the mission to inspire, instruct and connect the next generation of gamers," said Sam Wang, CEO and co-founder of ProGuides. "Alongside Statespace, we'll expand those ambitions beyond live coaching and on-demand courses to help gamers get better," added Kristoph Oedman, co-founder of ProGuides.