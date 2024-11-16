Posted in: Coffee Stain Publishing, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator 3 Celebrates Two Years With New DLC & An Update

Celebrate two years of Goat Simulator 3 with a brand new DLC pack, along with a totally free update with some fun goodies included

Article Summary Celebrate Goat Simulator 3's second anniversary with free updates and unique community-submitted content.

Unleash new abilities and events like Fishing for Bob, Puppet Show, and Target Practice in San Angora.

Explore the magical Hocus Pocus Pack with 20 gears, mystical abilities, and bewitching challenges.

Sail through skies, bond with an Owl Companion, and ignite chaos with Dragon Scales in the new DLC.

Indie game developer and publisher Coffee Stain Publishing has revealed two new additions to Goat Simulator 3 this month to celebrate the game's Second Anniversary. First off, the game is getting a totally free update that will provide players with new abilities and content, and some fan-submitted items are being added to the mix. At the same time, the Hocus Pocks Pack will bring the magic in a few different ways as an optional purchase. You can check out the trailer and read more about both here, as they will arrive on the same date, November 25.

Goat Simulator 3 – November 2024 Update

Goat Simulator 3's free update showcases the talent of the community, introducing events, abilities, instincts and gears developed based on winning submissions from the community Gear Competition! Players can dig their horns into San Angora's latest events – Fishing for Bob, Puppet Show, and Target Practice – to unlock these new gears:

Bob (the Blobfish) – 1st place submission by Wilem Ménard

Puppet Goat – joint-3rd place submission by Jeroen Vermeulen

Grappling Bow – joint-3rd place submission by Evan Jonah Grizzard

Hocus Pocus Pack

Alongside the community-designed aspects of this update, some sleek new menu additions are also being added, including upgraded pop-ups, a News Feed, and an "add-ons" option for the Wardrobe. Cabra-cadabra – a new gear pack has also appeared! Filled with all things magic, the paid Hocus Pocus DLC includes 20 new gears (6 with all new abilities), a new high-flying vehicle, and five new challenging instincts. This DLC is sure to show players just how bewitching goaty destruction can be. What more could you wand? Here's a little sneak peek into what the Hocus Pocus pack has to offer:

Chain Spirit Boots – Chain objects together for some tangled-up mayhem

The Broom – Fly around and feel the wind in your fur coat

Dragon Scales – Launch fiery tornadoes at all who dare cross your path

Owl Companion – A new friend that brings you gifts (in the form of nearby NPCs)

